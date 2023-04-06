Matt Damon Marks Sweet Relationship Milestone on 'Tonight Show': 'It's 20 Years Since I Met Lucy'

The Air star met wife Luciana Barroso on April 5, 2003, and they tied the knot two years later

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Matt Damon and wife Lucy

Wednesday was an extremely special day for Matt Damon — for more reasons than one!

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Oscar winner revealed that it was 20 years ago, to the day, that he met wife Luciana Barroso Damon.

And as he was promoting his new film Air, Damon, 52, couldn't help but call out a coincidental connection to the film's subject, Michael Jordan.

"It's really weird. The movie Air is opening today, and we realized that Michael Jordan wore two numbers in his career, 45 and 23, and the date is 4/5/23," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "Isn't the crazy?"

"But much more importantly, it's 20 years since I met Lucy," Damon added with a laugh.

Todd Owyoung/NBC Matt Damon and Jimmy Fallon

Damon and his wife began dating in 2003 when they met in Miami Beach, Florida, while Damon was filming the comedy Stuck on You. Lucy and her daughter Alexia were at his side throughout the European shoot of his movie Ocean's Twelve. Damon and Lucy, 46, tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York City in December 2005.

In 2018, Lucy, who was born in Argentina and speaks fluent Spanish, shared with Vogue Australia that one of the traits Damon admired about her when they first met was that she was a mom.

"We definitely had a connection right away; it was so easy to talk to each other. We were very comfortable [with each other], and by the end of the night, he invited me to go out with his friends," she recalled. "But I was like, 'I can't, I have a 4-year-old daughter, I'm not going anywhere' … and that was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter."

Lucy continued, "He said, 'I love that you're a mom and that's your priority.' Some guys might have been different, they might think it's complicated, but for him it wasn't."

"When you meet somebody that you have a connection with, that's just the person that you have a connection with. All the other stuff — the movie-star part — wasn't really a factor," she added. "To me, he's just Matt."

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Matt Damon and wife Lucy

In a rare family outing, Damon was recently joined by his wife and three of their four daughters on the red carpet Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of Air.

The Bourne Identity star smiled and laughed as he posed next to daughter Gia, 14, who wore a black floral dress with layered necklaces and her hair back for the event. Next to her was Stella, 12, who wore a black corset-style long-sleeved top paired with a silky black floral skirt.

Isabella, 16, sported a gray floral V-neck dress with black lace trim as she smiled in between her sister and mom. Lucy looked chic in a black long-sleeved midi dress with an asymmetrical hem.

Absent from the event was Lucy's daughter from a previous relationship, 24-year-old Alexia.

Air is in theaters now.

