Matt Damon Goes Shirtless During Miami Beach Day with Wife Luciana — See the Photos!

The 52-year-old actor and his wife were seen taking a dip together

TheImageDirect.com Matt Damon (left) and his wife Luciana photographed in Miami in 2023

It has been over two decades since they tied the knot, but Matt Damon still can’t get enough of his wife, Luciana.

In photographs exclusively obtained by PEOPLE, the couple was spotted having a beach day in Miami on Monday. As a summer highlighted by Matt’s starring role in the blockbuster film Oppenheimer came to an end for the duo, they decided to soak up the sun’s rays in southern Florida.

Matt, 52, and Luciana, 47, can be seen interacting with each other on the beach, partially in the water. The actor opted to go shirtless for his swim, wearing only a black bathing suit and sunglasses, while his wife donned a blue bikini.

The two played it relatively safe for their dip into the Atlantic Ocean, with both photographed submerging themselves in the water up to his knees. The couple stood close to each other both in the sand and in the water, with Luciana showcasing a noticeable smile.

Matt Damon (left) and his wife Luciana photographed in Miami in 2023

The photographs of Matt and Luciana in Miami come just months after the couple’s last beach vacation: an island-hopping trip around the Greek Island of Mykonos. As previously reported by PEOPLE, the star and his wife were joined on that excursion by Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth and other friends.

"Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife I’m even more of a fan of his wife,” Chris' wife, Elsa Pataky, told PEOPLE of her relationship with Matt and Luciana in January 2018. “They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do with our kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you."

While in Mykonos over the summer, Matt and Luciana were also spotted engaging in some PDA during an outing at the island’s famed Paraga Beach. Photographs obtained by PEOPLE from that day show Matt kissing his wife's stomach while her arms were wrapped around his shoulders.

2023 has been a big year for the couple, between Matt's critically lauded performance in Oppenheimer and celebrating 20 years of marriage.

"I do pride myself, in a large part because of her, at being a professional actor," Matt said of Luciana during an interview with Jake's Takes. "And what being a professional actor means is you go and you do the 15-hour day and give it absolutely everything, even in what you know is going to be a losing effort. If you can do that with the best possible attitude, then you're a pro. And she really helped me with that."

