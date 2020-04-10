Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Sandler, Tom Brady and More to Team Up for Charity Poker Game

Hollywood is playing for a good cause.

A group of A-listers are coming together on Saturday for an online poker tournament, All in For America’s Charity, in order to raise money for Feeding America, the country’s largest hunger-relief and food rescue organization, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Sandler and Tom Brady will all be participating in the tournament from the safety of their own homes, as will Jason Bateman, Tobey Maguire, Adam Levine, Bryan Cranston, Sarah Silverman, Jon Hamm, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Cheryl Hines, as well as retired poker player Doyle Brunson and many additional poker stars.

The Texas hold ’em tournament will also be hosted by professional poker commentators Justin Kelly and Michael Loncar.

Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica to raise money for folks who need it most. Join me and some familiar faces as we face off in a friendly online poker tournament. Watch live tomorrow from 11am PT. 100% of proceeds benefit Feeding America. pic.twitter.com/im3cuWYsCD — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) April 10, 2020

“Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to raise money for folks who need it most,” Affleck, 47, wrote on social media Friday.

“We’ve already raised over $1 million, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Feeding America. Right now, their work is more critical than ever before so I hope you’ll be able to join us and watch along live using @Twitch tomorrow from 11am PT,” he added.

Although the Game Logistics gave room will be open to 75 people on a first come first serve basis, all fans will be able to livestream the tournament on Twitch — and make their own donations to the organization.

Since establishing their COVID-19 Response Fund last month, Feeding America has already distributed $112.4 million and over 94 million pounds to food banks throughout the country.

“Last year USDA reported that 37 million people face hunger in America and the Feeding America network of food banks distributed 4.2 billion meals,”Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a press release. “This year, the COVID-19 crisis is driving more of our neighbors into food insecurity and putting a strain on food banks to provide more meals. Never has the charitable food system faced such tremendous challenge, and we need all the resources we can get to help our neighbors during this terrible time.”

