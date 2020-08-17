Matt Crafton drives No. 88 Ford to fourth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway Road Course

Matt Crafton finished fourth in the Sunoco 159 at Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Sunday.

Crafton’s top-five finish added 33 points to his season total. Crafton is now No. 7 in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series standings with 375 points. A total of 10 drivers qualify for the postseason.

Crafton started in 12th position and led seven laps in the race, holding the lead a total of three times. The 21st-year driver has tallied 15 career victories, with 121 top-five finishes and 279 results inside the top 10.

The Tulare, California native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting at his career mark of 12.2 and completing the race seven places ahead of his 11.2 career average finish.

Crafton took on a field of 38 drivers on the way to his fourth-place finish. The race endured five cautions and seven caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 10 lead changes.

Sheldon Creed secured the win in the race, followed by Brett Moffitt in second place and Raphael Lessard in third place. Crafton took fourth in front of Austin Hill’s No. 5 finish.

After Moffitt won Stage 1, Creed seized control and won Stage 2 before driving to victory.

