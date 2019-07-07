Matt Chapman replaces injured Christian Yelich in Home Run Derby

That Home Run Derby field was really fun while it lasted.

Unfortunately, it didn’t last long enough for the derby to actually begin. Reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich will no longer be competing as a back injury has forced him to withdraw.

Yelich tweeted his disappointment after the news broke, noting that he hopes to play in the Derby at some point in the future.

Extremely disappointed to not be able to participate in the HR Derby tomorrow. Always been a dream but unfortunately things don’t always go your way and I’m not physically able. I’m sorry if anybody was let down but I hope to be apart of it again at some point in the future. — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) July 7, 2019

Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman will take his place in the contest.

Chapman has 21 homers on the year — 10 fewer than Yelich entering Sunday — and should blow past his season-high of 24 from 2018. At 26 years old, and still just in his third season, there’s plenty of room for Chapman to become a full-fledged star in Oakland alongside Khris Davis, Matt Olson and Ramon Laureano.

That being said, it’s still a big step down from Yelich in both name and bat power.

It’s not taking anything away from Chapman’s talents to wonder if MLB asked San Diego’s Hunter Renfroe (27 home runs), New York’s Edwin Encarnación (25) or Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman (23) to take Yelich’s spot.

Mike Trout is also an obvious candidate except for the fact that MLB asks him every year and every year Trout says no.

Chapman will take over the No. 1 seed and face off against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first round.

Adjust your bracket predictions accordingly, but Chapman does feel that getting added to the contest late could actually be an advantage.

“Maybe it's better that way,” Chapman told MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer. “Don't overthink it. I'll get some practice in tomorrow, I'm sure, for BP and then I think there's extra practice, so hopefully I can get my dad to throw me BP tomorrow and we'll practice it. But I wish I tried to hit a few more homers in BP now.”

