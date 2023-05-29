Matt Brown respects Conor McGregor’s past accomplishments ‘but at this point he’s a bum’

Matt Brown’s opinion of the biggest star the MMA world has ever seen has dwindled in recent years.

Speaking on Michael Bisping’s YouTube channel, the UFC veteran Brown (24-19 MMA, 17-13 UFC) had some harsh words for Conor McGregor. Brown recognizes the heights McGregor has reached, but is confident in stating his best is now in the past – and perhaps by McGregor’s own doing.

“He’s a nobody, in my opinion,” Brown said. “He was amazing, I give him props for all that he did, but at this point he’s a bum.”

During the interview, Bisping and Anthony Smith stayed clear from criticizing the Irish superstar, but Brown doubled down.

“You can headline that, and it won’t be bullsh*t,” Brown said. “Conor, I think he’s lost like four or his last five. He hasn’t f*cking done nothing.

“Everything you see, it’s him drinking and getting coked up, or he’s juiced out of his mind. That’s f*cking bum life to me. All that money don’t make you not a bum. You’re still a bum to me, bro. When you step in the cage, you’re still a bum to me.”

Brown and McGregor have never been linked to fight, but they did have a recent in the interaction online.

Following his finish over fellow veteran Court McGee at UFC on ABC 4 on May 13, McGregor mentioned Brown, saying he wanted to surpass Brown’s record for the most knockouts in UFC history – a number that he shares with Derrick Lewis at 13.

Brown suggested a fight between the two and response, and McGregor replied, calling his shot a “woeful attempt.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie