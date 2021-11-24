Matt Brown announces positive COVID-19 test, removal from UFC on ESPN 31
Matt Brown will have to wait a little bit longer for his 29th walk to the UFC cage.
Tuesday, Brown (23-18 MMA, 16-12 UFC) announced his removal from UFC on ESPN 31 due to COVID-19 on social media after he tested positive for the virus. Brown, 40, also revealed that he’s symptomatic. It’s unclear if his scheduled opponent Bryan Barberena (15-8 MMA, 6-6 UFC) will remain on the card.
UFC on ESPN 31 takes place Saturday, Dec. 4 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN/ESPN+.
“Sh*tty day today I tested positive for covid so my fight next weekend is off,” Brown wrote in a tweet.
Soon after Brown provided more details in a follow-up tweet, adding, “I was sick af over the weekend but feel better for the most part now. Lost smell today. Did a jog outside today and lungs burned some I thought maybe it was just the cold air but maybe I’m still sick. I’ll get over it quickly and go from there.”
Brown, 40, is one of the longest-tenured fighters on the promotion’s roster, having competed under the banner since his debut at The Ultimate Fighter 7 Finale in 2007. After a rough stretch of five losses in six fights from July 2014 to December 2016, Brown hit a late career resurgence. In his most recent four fights, Brown went 3-1 including a violent knockout of Dhiego Lima in his most recent bout, which took place in June.
With the change, the current UFC on ESPN 31 lineup includes:
Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo
Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill
Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells
Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles
Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell
Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Mallory Martin
Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
Bryan Barberena vs. TBA
Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Manel Kape
Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka
Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos
Mickey Gall vs. Alex Morono
Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic