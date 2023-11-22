Matt Bomer Reveals He Auditioned to Play a Bunch of Different Kens for “Barbie” Movie

The actor ultimately decided to prioritize spending time with his family over the hit film

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Atlantic Records/Warner Bros Matt Bomer and the Kens in the 'Barbie' movie

Matt Bomer was almost a Ken!

Speaking to Vanity Fair in an interview published Tuesday, the actor, 46, revealed how he auditioned to play a bunch of different Kens in the Barbie movie and sent in a self-tape.

“I recorded it on my own, played a bunch of different Kens — and I dressed differently for all of them,” Bomer told the magazine. “I recorded the lines of the other person’s dialogue on my recorder and then gave myself space to respond.”

However, Bomer ultimately decided not to join the hit comedy so he could prioritize spending time with his family, per Vanity Fair.

The Magic Mike star is a dad to three kids with his husband Simon Halls: son Kit and twin brothers Henry and Walker.

Gilbert Flores/Deadline via Getty Images Matt Bomer

Previously opening up to PEOPLE about his brood, Bomer revealed how he was keen to keep his kids out of the spotlight.

“I don’t want anybody out on stage any time soon,” the star told PEOPLE. “I want them to have a nice, normal childhood.”

“When I was 8 years old, I asked my parents to get me head shots, and they were like, ‘What are you talking about?! Go outside and play!’ I’m so glad they did,” he continued. “I had a normal childhood where I was able to cultivate my own creativity, and I don’t think I would have been ready for this crazy business at 8 years old.”

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Matt Bomer and Simon Halls with their three children

Last month, Barbie director Greta Gerwig revealed that Sylvester Stallone inspired Ryan Gosling’s Ken in the hit film.

Speaking on a panel at the Directors Guild of America Theater in West Hollywood, Gerwig, 40, shared that Gosling’s portrayal of Ken was based on Stallone, 77, after she and Gosling, 43, bonded over their love for the actor.

“Ryan Gosling also loves Sylvester Stallone,” said Gerwig. “We had so long to think about it and talk about it, and he and I really did. His faux mink came from Sylvester Stallone's amazing outfits.”

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures Simu Liu, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the 'Barbie' movie

“When I think of adorned men, I think he's probably the best one,” she continued. “And I feel like Ken was nothing if not a man in search of adornment. So that was a really key moment where we were like, it is, it's Sly. And we talked about specific moments we really loved in his films.”

Along with Gosling, the likes of Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and John Cena played different variations of Ken in the movie, including Tourist Ken and Artist Ken.



