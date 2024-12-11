Matt Boldy scores the only goal in a shootout to send the Wild past Utah 5-4

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Matt Boldy was the only scorer in the shootout and lifted the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night.

Minnesota's Marco Rossi scored with 43.2 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Kirill Kaprizov added his 18th goal of the season, and Marat Khusnutdinov and Marcus Johansson also scored for the Wild. Filip Gustavsson finished with 21 saves.

Clayton Keller scored twice in the third period to rally the Utah Hockey Club from a one-goal deficit. Kevin Stenlund and Juuso Valimaki also scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 34 saves.

Utah lost its fifth straight home game. Minnesota won for the sixth time in seven games.

The Wild erased a 1-0 deficit late in the second after scoring twice in a 36-second span. Khusnutdinov evened the score when he raced down the middle unobstructed and snapped the puck past Vejmelka. Minnesota went up 2-1 after Kaprizov swiped the puck from Olli Maatta and scored on a successful counterattack.

Keller rallied Utah with two third-period goals, both coming on the power play. Valimaki’s goal with 8:15 remaining gave Utah a 4-3 lead before Rossi forced overtime.

Takeaways

Wild: Minnesota dominated on defense through the first two periods, allowing just 12 shots on goal before slipping a bit during a chaotic third.

Utah: Keller has 22 points in 28 career games against Minnesota after scoring his eighth and ninth goals of the season.

Key moment

Rossi gave the Wild new life when he snapped the puck through two sets of legs and over Vejmelka’s hip for the tying goal.

Key stat

Minnesota has recorded a league-leading 12 road wins through 17 games.

Up next

Minnesota returns home for five straight games, starting with Edmonton on Thursday. Utah visits Colorado on Thursday.

John Coon, The Associated Press