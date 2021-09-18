Matt Bevin pardoned KY man convicted of murder. Now he’s facing new criminal charges.

A Knox County man convicted of murder and later pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has been arrested again.

Daniel S. Grubb, 36, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Laurel County when he showed up at a garage where he had taken his car for repairs on U.S. 25 six miles south of London and “got into an argument with staff,” according to a uniform citation filed in Laurel District Court by the Laurel County sheriff’s office.

Grubb “was wearing black body armor,” and “a loaded firearm was found in his vehicle,” the citation stated.

A sheriff’s deputy wrote in the citation that Grubb “stated he felt he was being ripped off.”

The Laurel County sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that deputies were called to the business after Grubb showed up ”attempting to fight everyone.”

Grubb was charged with menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree disorderly conduct.

In 2010, Grubb, of Gray, was found guilty of murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Jeremy Johnson.

Johnson had been missing for almost a year when his remains were found in Knox County in May 2009. He had last been seen leaving a nightspot in Corbin.

The state medical examiner said at the time that Johnson, 25, died as a result of a blow or blows to the head.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele, who prosecuted the murder case, said Friday night that the attempt to dispose of Johnson’s body “was done in a very crude manner.”

Steele said a jury had recommended a life sentence for Grubb. Online court records indicate that he was re-sentenced in 2016 and ordered to serve a total of 25 years.

On Dec. 9, 2919, Bevin commuted Grubb’s sentence to time served and pardoned him for the felony convictions, writing that it was his “expectation that Mr. Grubb will live his life as a model citizen in a way that will bring honor to his family and to the memory of his friend, Jeremy Johnson.”

“Drugs, alcohol and a tragic accident resulted in the death of one friend perpetrated by another,” Bevin wrote. “Daniel Grubb made a series of bad decisions that forever altered the lives of many people in a negative way.”

He said there was “no greater degree of justice or rehabilitation” to be gained by keeping Grubb in prison and mentioned a negative impact on others, including Grubb’s son.

Steele said Johnson’s family was “not pleased at all” with Bevin’s decision to pardon Grubb.

Grubb was one of hundreds of people who were pardoned and/or had their sentences commuted by Bevin as he prepared to leave office.

Multiple people pardoned by Bevin have also been arrested on new charges. since their release.

“This again shows the lack of understanding of the criminal justice system by Matt Bevin,” Steele said Friday night.

Grubb was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center on his most recent charges, the sheriff’s office said. Court records indicate that bond was set at $2,500 Friday. He was not listed on the jail website Friday night.

