MatrixTech: A New Rising Star in ISPO Shanghai 2020

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / ISPO Shanghai 2020 was held on 3-5 July in Shanghai New International Expo Centre, which represented the following segments: Running, Health & Fitness, Water Sports, and Outdoor. This exhibition attracted more than 17,000 visitors and around 28,000 audience online. Over 350 brands worldwide contributed in the forums and product experience, among which MatrixTech developed by Beijing MatrixTech Technologies Co. Ltd has been a rising star attracting tremendous attention.

MatrixTech was located in Booth W4-439 in ISPO Shanghai 2020. According to CTO Mr. Feipeng Zhang, the project of MatrixTech was launched in Beijing in 2013 and succeeded in lab R&D in 2017. The industrialization of MatrixTech was achieved in 2019. MatrixTech is a joint achievement in science and technology with multiple functions, such as, heat insulation, thermal insulation, sweat absorption, antibacterial, vapor penetration, quick-drying, light and thin, safe and ECO-friendly. The Chinese patent for MatrixTech has been authorized, and the European patent is undergoing.

Through the functional upgrading of the material, the appearance of MatrixTech has subverted the common sense that the warmth of clothing is mainly guaranteed with the thickness. Compared to white goose down, MatrixTech reduces the thickness of clothes by 80% and increase the warm effect by 5 times. Furthermore, the antibacterial performance of MatrixTech remains excellent even after 50 times of washing, which makes clothing a protective layer against bacteria.

MatrixTech can be applied in the temperature range of -50 oC to 150 oC, and fields such as clothing, tent, wall insulation, curtain insulation, car insulation and so on. The synthesis of MatrixTech is under an aqueous system and the only exhaust from the production is water vapor which can be recycled. The volatile organic compound (VOC) of MatricTech cannot be detected. The test result of the substance of very high concern (SVHC) fits the criteria of REACH Regulation in European Union

CTO Feipeng Zhong was invited to give a speech to present MatrixTech in the Forum of Trends in Sports Fashion in ISPO Shanghai 2020. The speech attracted enormous attentions from relevant experts and media. As introduced by Feipeng Zhong, the thickness of MatrixTech (thermal conductivity at 0.00824 W/(m*K), CLO at 0.495) at ca. 0.65 mm could bring more opportunities and creativities.

The innovation in materials is the top priority for the products. MatrixTech will bring new opportunities to multiple industries.

About Beijing MatrixTech Technologies Co. Ltd

The project of MatrixTech was launched in 2013 in Beijing. MatrixTech was succeeded in lab R&D in 2017 and the industrialization was achieved in 2019.

To access more information about MatrixTech, please visit http://en.do-matrix.com

