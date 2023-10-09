Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MATRIX) largest shareholders are individual investors with 36% ownership, insiders own 27%

Key Insights

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 10 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders own 27% of Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad

Every investor in Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MATRIX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 36% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 27% of the company's stockholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's case, its Top Key Executive, Tian Hock Lee, is the largest shareholder, holding 25% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.7% and 3.9% of the stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.9b, and insiders have RM501m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 36% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 14%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

