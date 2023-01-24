Matrix Service Company Sets Date for Release of Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) will announce results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 after market on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The release will be followed by a conference call on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time/9:30 a.m. Central time.

Earnings Conference Call instructions

Matrix Service Company will host a conference call with John R. Hewitt, President and CEO and Kevin S. Cavanah, Vice President and CFO at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:30 a.m. Central Time on February 8, 2023.  The call will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet, which can be accessed using this webcast link, or through the Company’s website at www.matrixservicecompany.com on the Investors Relations page under Events & Presentations.  Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast. The conference call will be recorded and will be available for replay within one hour of completion of the live call and can be accessed following the same link as the live call.

About Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), through its subsidiaries, is a leading North American industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia, Seoul, South Korea.

The Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

With a focus on sustainability, building strong Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, and living our core values, Matrix ranks among the Top Contractors by Engineering-News Record, has been recognized for its Board diversification, is an active signatory to CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, and is recognized as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit www.matrixservicecompany.com and read our Fiscal 2022 Sustainability Report.

For more information about Matrix, please contact:

Kevin S. Cavanah

Kellie Smythe

Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company

Vice President and CFO

Senior Director, Investor Relations

T: 918-838-8822

T: 918-359-8267

Email: ir@matrixservicecompany.com

Email: ksmythe@matrixservicecompany.com

 

 

