‘Matrix’ Co-Creator Lilly Wachowski Slams Ivanka Trump, Elon Musk for Using Her Movie Reference

Click here to read the full article.

“Matrix” co-creator Lilly Wachowski wasn’t happy that Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump were quoting her movie.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Sunday morning, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO posted a cryptic tweet, saying “Take the red pill” with an emoji of a red rose.

More from Variety

Take the red pill 🌹 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020





As most movie buffs know, “take the red pill” is a reference from the Wachowski sisters’ sci-fi blockbuster “The Matrix.” In the movie, Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne) reveals to the protagonist Neo (Keanu Reeves) that he’s been living in a computer simulation. He offers Neo a choice: Take a blue pill and go back to his life and forget about everything, or take a red pill to learn the truth about the Matrix and his fake reality.

However, the phrase “take the red pill” has taken on a new meaning in Internet subculture, and it usually refers to conservative political beliefs. It can now mean shifting one’s political alignment to the right, and it’s often used in Internet forums related to Donald Trump or men’s rights groups.

Musk’s tweet drew plenty of controversy in the comments, and had more than 190,000 likes by Sunday afternoon. Ivanka Trump then quoted “Taken!” on Musk’s tweet, prompting Wachowski to reply “F— both of you”

Fuck both of you — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) May 17, 2020





Story continues

Wachowski then shared a link to the LGBTQ social service Brave Space Alliance, urging people drawn in by the viral tweets to donate.





Musk’s tweet is the latest in a string of bizarre social media posts. Last week, he threatened to relocate Tesla’s headquarters and sue San Francisco’s Alameda County for maintaining its shelter-in-place guidelines, despite other counties relaxing them.

Wachowski is currently working on a fourth installment in the “Matrix” franchise, with Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss both returning. Production on the film halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the team added eight more weeks to the schedule to hopefully resume in July.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.