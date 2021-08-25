‘Matrix 4’ Trailer & Title Unveiled During Warner Bros CinemaCon Reel
Warner Bros. came with a huge reveal at their CinemaCon presentation: the trailer for their Village Roadshow co-production Matrix 4. And they also gave us the title too: Matrix Resurrections.
It begins with Neil Patrick Harris talking to Keanu Reeves’ Neo. A near future San Francisco. It appears that Neo is trapped in a humdrum world, much like his first self in the 1999 movie. He’s just not getting his surroundings.
“Am I crazy,” asks Reeves’ “We don’t use that word in hear says Harris’ therapist.
Reeves comes in contact with Carrie Anne Moss’ Trinity in a cafe: “Have we met?” she asks Neo.
A shot of blue pills spilling into a sink, as Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” song plays.
Then a shot of Neo distorting into an old man in the mirror. A younger Morpheus tells Neo “time to fly” handing him a red pill.
Then a lot of jumping, a lot twists in mid-air, karate and all the acrobats we expect from a Matrix movie.
The pic, directed by Lana Wachowski, is still slated to come out on Dec. 22.
No word yet as to when the trailer will hit social media, this was for the CinemaCon crowd only.
