‘The Matrix 4’ Hoping For Early July Return To Production

Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s The Matrix 4 is looking to return to production in Berlin, Germany in early July.

This as news has hit tonight that the cast has signed eight-week extensions to keep the actors on hold until July 6, Deadline has confirmed.

Production began back in February on the Lana Wachowski-directed fourthquel which brings back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The movie was filming in Berlin before production stopped out of safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a story that Deadline broke.

Among those countries returning to feature film production in the near future, Deadline exclusively reported that you can count on New Zealand and Poland. We also hear that Australia and Germany will come back soon as well.

Wachowski also co-wrote the screenplay with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Matrix 4 also stars Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe) as well as newcomers Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere, Brian J. Smith, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is rumored to be playing young Morpheus. Henwick is buzzed to play a female Neo-like character.

Wachowski is producing with Grant Hill, who executive produced Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix trilogy has amassed over $1.6 billion at the global box office.

Deadline hears that Warner Bros.’ London productions, such as The Batman and Fantastic Beasts 3, remain on hiatus.

Variety had the news about Matrix 4‘s cast signing up for eight extra weeks of shooting.

