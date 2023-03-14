‘Matlock’ Series Set at CBS Adds Jason Ritter

Jason Ritter has signed on to join CBS’s “Matlock” pilot, Variety has learned.

He’ll portray Julian, the son of the head of the firm, who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. However, he’s not to be underestimated. “Diligent and persistent with a lot to prove, he’s at odds with prioritizing his family and balancing his career. He always considers the good of the firm, even if it pushes the boundaries between his work and personal life,” reads the character’s description.

Ritter joins previously announced cast members including Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock, Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, David Del Rio as Billy, Leah Lewis as Sarah.

Ritter most recently starred in Netflix’s ”Raising Dion” and “Candy” on Hulu. He will next be seen in Howard Gordon’s anthology series, “Accused,” for Fox as well as guest star in “Yellowjackets” on Showtime.

His other credits include ABC’s ”Kevin Saves the World,” Comedy Central’s “Another Period,” “A Million Little Things,” “Goliath,” “Drunk History,” “Girls,” and “Parenthood,” for which he received an Emmy nomination. He’ll next be heard voicing the lead role of Jonathan Fall in Netflix’s animated series, “Captain Fall.”

The official logline reads: “After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. Inspired by the classic television series of the same name.”

The series hails from Jennie Snyder Urman, who will write and executive produce the pilot under her Sutton Street Productions banner. Bates will executive produce in addition to starring. Joanna Klein of Sutton Street will also executive produce along with Eric Christian Olsen and John Will. Sutton Street is currently under an overall deal at CBS Studios, which will produce the pilot.

Ritter is repped by CAA and The Burstein Company.

