The Matildas may be very good again – with the usual caveats

Emma Kemp
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

The ball had barely left Cortnee Vine’s right boot and Tony Gustavsson and Mel Andreatta were already losing their minds, celebrating a stunner of a goal that opened the floodgates. To be any manager and assistant on the bench five months out from a World Cup would surely feel fraught. But to be a manager and assistant under pressure, five months out from a World Cup which they are co-hosting, might do something altogether different to the levels of cortisol in one’s body.

There were a lot of eyes on CommBank Stadium on Sunday night, scrutinising a rematch against Spain and wondering if the Matildas would confirm last June’s 7-0 loss was just an experimental anomaly. Searching for a sliver of evidence that there is reason to hope come late July, that Gustavsson’s at times worrying two-year tenure was finally closing in on its objective.

Related: Australia hold off Spain fightback for victory at Cup of Nations

It arrived 11 minutes in, when Vine took that strike first time from outside the box and swept the ball into the top corner. By half-time Clare Polkinghorne and Caitlin Foord had scored too, and it would have been four had Sam Kerr not been denied by a marginal offside call. Australia effectively put Spain to the sword in a remarkable 45 minutes that finally exhibited a coherent, aggressive team unit befitting the individual talent of its players.

Whisper it, but the Matildas may be very good again – and it is a very good time for them to be getting good again. Of course, there are caveats: Spain found a way back into the game and scored twice in the last 30 minutes; they dominated all key metrics with two-thirds possession and 19 (five on target) shots to 14 (four); the visitors are so deep in internal strife that 15 of their best players have staged a mutiny and were not on the field; the Cup of Nations is a series of glorified friendlies.

Now that is out of the way it can also be noted that Spain is a richly talented national team with a depth so enviable they are still ranked seventh by Fifa some five months after the troubles came to a head. And that is without considering what Australia did to ensure they won. The way Kerr and Foord – both in formidable form – led the line in seamless anticipation of the other. The way the 4-4-2 formation allowed Hayley Raso and Vine to roam the flanks and morph into a front four (the former assisted the latter’s opening goal). And the way Katrina Gorry continues to cement her starting place in the midfield and Kyra Cooney-Cross is comfortable next to her.

Right-back Ellie Carpenter appears on the verge of returning, having played her first minutes for Lyon since coming back from an ACL injury, and in her place Gustavsson has been blooding young defenders Charlotte Grant and Clare Hunt. On the whole, the entire XI’s every move was made at breakneck pace, pressing high and winning back possession for counter-attacks. At the very least, the performance signalled a step in the right direction, perhaps even a sign of things to come.

Caitlin Foord wheels away after scoring the Matildas’ third.
Caitlin Foord wheels away after scoring the Matildas’ third. Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP

“We need to be humble and not get carried away here,” Gustavsson said. “I think there’s moments of brilliance in that first half, especially how we defended against a Spain team that is brilliant on the ball. It’s an important reminder that we need to play all the way through to the last second. When you concede in extra-time it puts a little bit of extra emotion ... but we can’t let the last goal cloud our sight of the performance.”

Related: Australia 3-2 Spain: Cup of Nations – as it happened

Since being appointed in 2021, Gustavsson has deliberately exposed the Matildas to the world’s top-ranked sides. The results have not always made for pretty reading, and by the time he had overseen three wins from 16 games in 2021, followed by a premature Asian Cup exit the following January, questions were being asked about his capacity to bring out the best in a team which has slipped from world No 4 in 2017 to No 12.

Since two losses to Canada in September, the Matildas have won six straight, scored a total of 20 goals and kept three clean sheets. They can win the Cup of Nations with a win over Jamaica in Newcastle on Wednesday night, in what would constitute a nice morale-booster before continuing to build towards their World Cup opener against Ireland on 20 July.

“The internal belief in this tough process that I put them through has been there, all the time – even in losses,” Gustavsson said. “But I think their confidence is going to rise from this. What I’m most proud of is the team effort. They did it together. they worked for each other. They played together.”

Latest Stories

  • Lionel Messi rescues PSG from brink of crisis with magical 95th-minute winner

    PSG had blown a 2-0 lead to Lille, and, with Neymar also injured, its season was spiraling. Then up stepped Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi.

  • Where now for the LIV golf rebellion?

    Second album syndrome is being referenced in the locker room with LIV’s “Golf But Louder” breakaway series resuming in the Mexican party environs of Playa del Carmen on Friday.

  • What to do about a problem called Alex Ovechkin: A look at the NHLer's close ties to Putin

    Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest players in NHL history. He's second only to Wayne Gretzky for individual goals scored, and may one day beat the Great One in that most important record. But there is a problem: his unabashed support for Vladimir Putin, Russia's autocratic leader whose brutal and bloody war in Ukraine has been condemned by global leaders. Not only has Ovechkin never criticized the Russian government for the invasion, but for years he has kept a photo of himself with Putin as t

  • Why Rihanna Won’t Get Paid for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Here's why Rihanna won't be getting paid for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show but will still make money anyway.

  • Liverpool fire themselves back into top-four race on nightmare evening for Newcastle

    Newcastle United 0-2 Liverpool: Goals by Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo came before Nick Pope’s disastrous red card which has far-reaching consequences

  • Schneider with the Save: Blue Jays skipper uses Heimlich manoeuvre to help woman

    DUNEDIN, Fla. — In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow. "Right place, right time," Schneider said Sunday. "I was just enjoying lunch with (wife) Jess. You either help or you don't and I decided I'd go over and see if I could help

  • WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 results: Sami Zayn takes on Roman Reigns

    Check out full show match results and all the video highlights from WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, including Sami Zayns vs Roman Reigns.

  • Arsenal and Aston Villa analysts fight in the stands

    Aston Villa and Arsenal staff came to blows in the stands at Villa Park after Emiliano Martínez’s dramatic own goal secured three precious points for Mikel Arteta’s side.

  • Son Heung-min subject to online racist abuse after scoring against West Ham

    Tottenham said they had reported the abuse and called on the social media companies and authorities to take action

  • Tom Brady Enjoys Snow Day with His 3 Kids After NFL Retirement: 'Growing Up'

    "Ok we age going BIG tomorrow," Tom Brady wrote with a video of his daughter Vivian Lake, 10, having fun on the bunny slopes during a snow-covered getaway with his three kids

  • Tiger Woods finished a successful, painful week in return at Genesis Invitational

    “It certainly was a little bit more difficult than I probably let on.”

  • Boris Becker Reveals He Cried In Jail Watching Novak Djokovic Win Wimbledon

    Boris Becker has revealed he started crying in jail as he watched Novak Djokovic win Wimbledon in 2022. Becker, who used to coach the current Australian Open champion until 2016, told press at the Berlin Film Festival that he continues to regard Djokovic as a member of his family. He explained: “While I was inside […]

  • Dethroned King: Petty hurt as Johnson takes over race team

    Richard Petty may still reign as NASCAR’s King, but with Jimmie Johnson wresting control of Petty’s old race team, he is definitively not the boss. Johnson and Petty are the only living seven-time NASCAR champions — and that appears to be where the similarities end inside Legacy Motor Club's front office. The 85-year-old Petty, who is officially Legacy's ambassador, said Saturday he has bruised feelings and little say in the direction of the race team since Johnson bought into the ownership group.

  • B.C.'s Grandy recruits Olympic champ Niklas Edin to coach in Hearts

    KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Canadians coaching curling teams from other countries is a common sight at tournaments, but Clancy Grandy recruited a Swedish heavyweight for the national women's championships. Six-time world and reigning Olympic men's champion skip Niklas Edin is coaching the host B.C. team at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops. "He's the best at what he does in the game, in my opinion," Grandy said Friday before opening the Hearts with a 10-6 win over Prince Edward Island. "We were

  • Rachel Homan, Tracy Fleury combo off to winning start for Ontario at Hearts

    KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Rachel Homan's experiment got off to a winning start at the Canadian women's curling championship Saturday. Eyebrows raised when one of the most decorated skips in Canada handed another woman the broom ahead of this season. With Tracy Fleury calling shots and Homan throwing fourth stones, Ontario's first game of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts was a 12-3 win over Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador. "It's just amazing to get another phenomenal, experienced skip on the t

  • Chelsea's Azpilicueta awake in hospital after kick to head

    LONDON (AP) — Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was set to stay in hospital overnight after being kicked in the head in the English Premier League on Saturday. Chelsea manager Graham Potter said he expected the Spaniard to remain in hospital for at least 24 hours after he was hit in the face by an attempted overhead kick by Southampton opponent Sékou Mara in the 74th minute. Azpilicueta was taken off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace and breathing from an oxygen mask after a 10-minute stoppage

  • Brendan Steele's reported leap from PGA Tour to LIV Golf is reversal from December comments

    ESPN reported that Brendan Steele is making the leap from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf in time for season-opening event in Mexico Feb. 24-26.

  • ECB allowing trans woman to play against 12-year-old girls is ‘shameful’, says Priti Patel

    Priti Patel, the former home secretary, has called the England and Wales Cricket Board’s transgender policy “shameful” after Telegraph Sport revealed the concerns of six first-class counties about a trans woman being allowed to compete against 12-year-old girls.

  • Bunting scores twice, Leafs down Canadiens in Toronto debuts for O'Reilly, Acciari

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting scored twice as the Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 on Saturday in the Toronto debuts for Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari. The forwards were acquired from the St. Louis Blues in a blockbuster three-team trade late Friday — and were in the action at Scotiabank Arena just over 20 hours later. Pierre Engvall, with a goal and an assist, William Nylander and David Kampf had the other goals for Toronto (34-14-8). Joseph Woll made 29 saves. Auston Matthews and R

  • Big decision looms for Raiders on next QB. Raider Nation has ideas, but this is right guy

    Will the Raiders go with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo or another veteran?