How to Get Matilda Djerf's Signature Hair Look, According to Her Stylist

To say that layers are back is an understatement. A confluence of factors—from the introduction of the Dyson Airwrap to the viral butterfly cut—has resulted in a parade of chic shagged looks, which all seem to be distilled in the mane of Swedish influencer Matilda Djerf. Based in Stockholm, Djerf is the founder of fashion brand Djerf Avenue and a general embodiment of the Scandinavian lifestyle (think elevated ensembles in neutral palettes, jaunts to the sea and countryside, and sleek city looks). It’s an effective aesthetic, one that has earned Djerf 3.1 million followers on Instagram and another 1.5 million on TikTok.

But Djerf is, perhaps, most immediately associated with her full-bodied, rooty, bleached, and shagged blonde hair, a scroll-stopping feature of nearly every one of her posts. So, who is behind this flippy, voluminous, and frequently copied cut? That would be hairstylist Amalia Berglund (whom Djerf has been seeing for haircuts since she was a teenager).

“The first time we did the cut was in 2017, and Matilda came to me with an idea inspired by Brigitte Bardot,” says Berglund. “As I remember, I had her mom (Ulrika Djerf) in the chair when Matilda popped by, and I just said, ‘Ok, let’s do it now.’ And we did. And that was the start of ‘The Djerf,’ my now-signature haircut.”

The style is not designed for those who want to blend in. With cascading, body-building layers cut to be brushed out and up, this is a haircut for those looking to turn heads with a simple flip of their impossibly bouncy hair. (A bonus: As proven by Djerf, the cut’s long layers are easily swept into beribboned half-ups, high ponytails, and super-slicked midi knots for occasions when a pared-back look feels more appropriate or desirable.)

Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Djerf’—and what makes it so covetable.

All About 'The Djerf'

“Through the years, Matilda and I have talked about the haircut—how it just blew up and went absolutely viral,” says Berglund. “I get requests about that hairstyle on a daily [basis] still.” Berglund chalks it up to Djerf’s own personality and approachable glamour, along with the cut’s classic, body-boosting versatility. “Even if you don't have full, fluffy hair, you can get a similar hairstyle or at least a [similar] fringe with a little work and the right haircut,” she says. “When properly layered, even the thinnest straight hair will feel thicker and fuller!”

Djerf’s own lengths may land on the fluffier end of the spectrum, but Berglund insists that a similar look can be achieved with the right haircut and styling products. But it’s the execution of the multi-faceted haircut that provides the foundation for success. “Ask for soft, flowy layers and bangs that are a part of the rest of the hair—we don’t want anyone walking around with two haircuts,” says Berglund. “A well-executed curtain bang should move with the rest of the hair and almost shape naturally when dried correctly.”

Photos of Berglund carrying off the cut prove that the power of the bangs really does come down to the blend. To achieve it, the stylist shears small sections of hair away from the face, her detail-oriented approach ensuring that the fringe is incorporated into the hairstyle itself rather than snipped as an afterthought. The result (post-styling) is a soft cascade of upturned curls that feel pretty, playful, and sumptuous—the epitome of the ‘70s-inspired hair that’s been dominating feeds for the past few years.

Berglund aims to work with individual face shapes, hair textures, and patterns, rather than against them. “I don’t cut by the book, but with the hair,” she says. “I want to move with the hair, and I don’t work against cowlicks or stubborn baby hairs.” She notes that cutting curtain bangs is a personal affair, with fringe length shifting to best suit the facial structure.









Tips

That same approach can be applied to styling: Achieving luxurious layers is all about taking stock of how your hair moves naturally and aiming to amplify that fluidity.







How to Style 'The Djerf'

Berglund recommends allowing your bangs to separate where your part naturally falls and working from there. Ahead of styling, spritz dampened lengths with Color Wow’s Raise the Root Thicken and Lift Spray, Berglund’s go-to for heat protection and maximum fullness. And, of course, a blow dryer is your BFF.

To create a feathered effect, use a round brush to blow layers straight down and then away from the face. “Blow dry your bangs down on the forehead, and then from side to side, so the hair gets to part where it naturally wants to,” says Berglund. “If you have a cowlick, you can’t force your hair to lay where you want it to.” If this method sounds a touch too complex, the Dyson Airwrap provides a luxurious shortcut. “Dyson Airwrap is an amazing tool that easily shapes hair and helps it to stay shaped,” confirms Berglund. Djerf has contributed to the runaway success of the cult-loved styling tool, one seemingly designed for her specific cut and style.

Dyson

$599

Buy Now

Once hair is curled and shaped, brush out the style for ultimate body and bounce. The drama is the point: the bigger, the better.

If your hair proves difficult to shape, Berglund suggests opting for a heat brush like the Airwrap paired with ultra-light styling products. And though archaic when compared with Dyson’s tech, the stylist notes that Velcro rollers can provide similar effects (and with less damage). “Velcro rolls are heatless and easy to bring everywhere,” she says. The rollers can be used in tandem with heat tools, too, allowing curls to curl down pre-brush-out.

To finish, top off the style with a misting of efficacious dry shampoo like Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, or a texture spray (we love Ouai’s Texturizing Hair Spray), and get to flipping!

Read the original article on InStyle.