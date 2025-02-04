Mathys Tel joins Tottenham Hotspur on loan

Bayern forward Mathys Tel has joined English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on loan until the end of the 2024/25 season. The deal includes the option for Spurs to complete a permanent transfer.

Max Eberl, board member for sport: “Mathys Tel came to Bayern as a very young player and has continued to develop at the highest level here. He hasn’t got the playing time he’d wished of late, so came to us with the desire to change something. In our talks together, we have now developed a set-up that offers Mathys, Bayern and Tottenham Hotspur an excellent opportunity.”

France youth international

The 19-year-old first came to Munich in summer 2022 and won the Bundesliga in his first season for Bayern. He has since made 83 competitive appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists. The Sarcelles native made his debut for France’s U21s in October 2023 and has scored three goals in eight games.

Bayern agree Adam Aznou loan