Mathieu Lacombe re-elected in Papineau
CBC News projects Mathieu Lacombe will win the electoral division of Papineau in Quebec's 43rd provincial election.
In the 2018 election, Lacombe defeated the Liberal incumbent.
Papineau comprises several municipalities, including Lochaber, Thurso, Val-des-Bois, Papineauville and Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix. The Liberals held the riding since the 1980s before that.
Its population is 77,985, with 63,441 registered voters.
Seven candidates were running in the riding, which spans 3,594 square kilometres.
Audrey-Ann Chicoine, Parti Québécois
Cédric Brazeau, Démocratie Directe
Marc Carrière, Conservative Party of Quebec
Marie-Claude Latourelle, Québec Solidaire
Mathieu Lacombe, Coalition Avenir Québec (Incumbent)
Melissa Arbour, Green Party of Quebec
Wittlyn Kate Semervil, Quebec Liberal Party