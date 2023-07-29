Mathias hoping to get back to her best this weekend in Sunderland

Olivia Mathias changing over during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with Wales.

Olivia Mathias is hoping to get back to her best quickly in the AJ Bell World Triathlon Championship Series in Sunderland after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Roker Beach and Seaburn will welcome the best athletes from across the world, with Mathias set to take part in the elite women’s race having recovered from a hamstring tear suffered during a fall in the European Championships.

The 24-year-old will be racing in front of a home crowd, including family and friends, who will make the trip to the northeast to cheer on the Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

“This is my first triathlon of the year, I have not actually competed yet this season after the injury,” said Mathias.

“It has been quite a journey just to get to this start line, so I kind of just want to remember that and soak up the atmosphere and really just enjoy it because it has been a long time since I raced in a triathlon outdoors, so it should be good.

“I always get nervous for the first race of the season, so I just have to remember that this is normal for me and I think nerves are good too, it shows that you care.

“I am really excited as well, I think the excitement outweighs the nerves and when I get there I just need to focus on being excited and doing the little things.

“I try to focus more on the process in the race, more than what I am doing in the swim, what I am doing in the bike and I think if I hit the process goals well, then the outcome can come with that - if everything goes to plan then we will see.”

A return to the road, saddle and water for Mathias has come at the perfect time as the Nottinghamshire athlete looks forward to racing in front of a British crowd in such a major event, something which previously convinced her to pursue the sport and she hopes to inspire a new generation of triathletes.

“I think the British crowds are definitely the best crowds and we always seem to have lots of people come out and cheer and be really enthusiastic, which I think really makes a difference to us on race day and it gives you that extra bit of fight.," she added.

“I prioritised getting back into training and making sure my hamstring was ok and this race was the perfect time for that, so it is quite nice that it has fallen at this time and that I can compete in this event and lots of my family and friends can come and watch me in the individual and the relay

“I think it is so important having these races in the UK, I remember going to watch London when it was the London World Series and London 2012 and I think the legacy of that really inspired the next generation into doing triathlon and it just made the sport grow.

“I remember watching the World Series and thinking how cool it would be to do that, I think it is important to remember these things and hopefully there are some youngsters that watch the race and think what I thought at that age – then maybe one day we will inspire the next generation to run in the next World Series.”

WTCS will come to the UK on the weekend of 29-30 July for AJ Bell 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series Sunderland.