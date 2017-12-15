Mathews, Buckland spur Lipscomb past Florida College 100-68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Garrison Mathews scored 21 points and Michael Buckland added 16 points and three steals to power Lipscomb to a 100-68 victory over USCAA member Florida College on Thursday night.

Eli Pepper chipped in with 10 rebounds and six assists but only had one point for the Bisons (7-4), who used 18 offensive rebounds to help get off 28 more shots from the floor than the Falcons, who also had 26 turnovers. Greg Jones and Aaron Korn came off the bench to score 12 and 11, respectively.

Lipscomb, which only gave the ball away five times, had a 28-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

Kent Hegarty hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 for Florida College. Jacob Roark added 11 points and Darwin Morales and Lynorris Hamilton scored 10 apiece.

The Falcons hung with Lipscomb for 11 minutes and when Roark nailed a 3-pointer they trailed 22-21. But Mathews had back-to-back layups to spark a 10-0 run and Lipscomb pulled out in front 32-22. Hegarty's 3-pointer pulled Florida College within 44-36 at the half.

Buckland's 3-pointer and Mathews' layup and 3-point play put Lipscomb up 52-36 less than two minutes into the second half and the Bisons were never threatened from there.