Mathew Knowles Shares Throwback Photo of Daughters Beyoncé and Solange at Christmas

“What I love most about this very moment is the sheer love, determination, and confidence that Beyoncé has in her eyes while looking at Solange,” he wrote.

Matthew Knowles/Instagram Beyoncé and Solange Knowles

On Christmas Eve, Mathew Knowles paid tribute to his daughters Beyoncé and Solange on Instagram with a touching family pic.

On Sunday, Knowles shared a photo of his daughters as youngsters and dressed up as they were decorating a tree. “At that age, something as simple as putting up an ornament on a tree can feel like the biggest thing the world,” he wrote in the caption. “And, it was to both of them!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Related: Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 3 Kids: All About Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi

Knowles recalled seeing his daughters at that time on Christmas have fun while celebrating the season and “obviously listening to their favorite music.”

“What I love most about this very moment is the sheer love, determination, and confidence that Beyoncé has in her eyes while looking at Solange,” he further wrote.

“It's almost as if Solange was about to place the ornament on a higher part of the tree than she was used to, or maybe it was a very special ornament to her. And, it's like Beyoncé is looking at her and saying ‘go for it.’ Solange has been going for it in life ever since and has never stopped.”

Related: Beyoncé Fans Fail Viral 'Mute' Challenge at Brazil Premiere Event for 'Renaissance' Concert Film

Knowles concluded his post by wishing happy holidays to his Instagram followers. “I hope this season you are surrounded by those who love, cherish and believe in you. And, if not, I hope you see enough value in yourself to love, cherish and believe in who you are and what you're capable of achieving in life.”

Mathew Knowles and his now-former wife Tina Knowles-Lawson are the parents of Beyoncé and Solange as well as grandparents to their grandchildren. The former couple have played a pivotal role in Beyoncé career since the superstar’s time with Destiny's Child. In an acceptance speech at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé acknowledged her folks’ contributions: "I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother for loving me and pushing me.”

Story continues

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella From left: Solange and Beyoncé Knowles

Knowles also served as Beyoncé’s manager until 2011. "I am grateful for everything he has taught me," the star said in a statement about the decision at the time. "I grew up watching both he and my mother manage and own their own businesses. They were hardworking entrepreneurs, and I will continue to follow in their footsteps."

Related: Taylor Swift Opens Up About Her Friendship with Beyoncé: ‘She’s the Most Precious Gem of a Person’

“He is my father for life, and I love my dad dearly,” she further said of Knowles. “I am grateful for everything he has taught me."

The Christmas Eve pic isn’t the first time Knowles offered a glimpse into how he raised his daughters via social media. This past April, he posted an archival photo of them when they were also children on Instagram, writing: "I believe our young people are often more intuitive than adults in many areas. Those early passions many children possess should be nurtured and supported.

"When Beyoncé and Solange showed an interest in music at a very young age,” he continued, “[Tina Knowles-Lawson] and I (who were already corporate professionals and entrepreneurs) didn't attempt to downplay their passions. Rather, we encouraged them, we guided them, we supported them."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.