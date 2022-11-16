Mateusz Gamrot issues challenge to Michael Chandler: Let’s ‘see who’s the better wrestler’

Mateusz Gamrot wants to test his wrestling against Michael Chandler.

Both Gamrot and Chandler are recently coming off losses, with Gamrot dropping a unanimous decision to Beneil Dariush at UFC 280 and Chandler getting submitted by Dustin Poirier this past weekend at UFC 281.

Chandler showed off some of his wrestling when he was able to control Poirier in Round 2. But a slam takedown attempt in Round 3 was reversed by Poirier, which set up the fight-ending rear-naked choke.

American Top Team’s Gamrot (21-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) took to Instagram to challenge fellow super gym standout, Kill Cliff FC’s Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC).

“Hey @mikechandlermma if you still wanna be counted as a title contender, let’s make a war at spring and see who’s the better wrestler. 🤼🔥 Winner is going up! Enjoy your well deserved rest for now 👊.”

Gamrot’s loss to Dariush snapped a four-fight winning streak, which came over the likes of Arman Tsarukyan and Carlos Diego Ferreira. After scoring a Knockout of the Year contender over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, Chandler failed to string together a winning streak in the octagon when he was stopped by Poirier.

But Chandler hasn’t given up on his title hopes just yet and continued to chase after former UFC dual-champion Conor McGregor, who’s expected to return from his leg injury in 2023. However, the Irish superstar still needs to re-enter the USADA testing pool and complete six months, as he hasn’t been tested all of 2022.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie