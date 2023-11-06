Maternity company gives postpartum kits to honor '40-week marathon': How to get a Frida Mom kit

Finishers at the New York City Marathon were not the only people to receive medals Sunday.

Maternity brand Frida Mom gave away over 300 of the company's postpartum care kits to hospitals for women who gave birth on Sunday.

The kits, which included medals, were given to mothers who gave birth in New York City hospitals and can be requested by those who gave birth across the nation.

Frida Mom said that part of the reason for tying the giveaway to the marathon came from a 2019 Duke University study that said that the energy expended during pregnancy is essentially equal to running a 40- week marathon.

“Pregnancy is the most energetically expensive activity the human body can maintain for nine months,” Duke University evolutionary anthropology professor Herman Pontzer, who co-authored the study, told The New York Post at the time of the study's release.

Frida Mom noted in a press release that those who were competing in the marathon would receive adulation, while women completing an equally strenuous task would be overlooked.

"No one is lining the streets to cheer ... pregnant women on. They can’t train for it. There’s no practice runs, and they definitely don’t get a medal." the company said in the release.

How to claim free postpartum kit

If you or someone you know gave birth on Sunday they can claim a free "Frida Mom Postpartum Recovery Kit."

To do so, email marathon@frida.com with a shipping address and proof of birth on Sunday November 5. New moms in New York City can claim the kit at participating hospitals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Frida Mom gives away postpartum kits, medals to new moms after NYC Marathon