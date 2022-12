Mater Lakes Academy wrestling wins 2 big events. Plus Junior OB basketball and football honors

The Mater Lakes Academy wrestling team is doing very well.

The Bears won two big tournaments before the holiday break.

They finished first at the H-Town Tournament in Hialeah Gardens and did the same at the Gillis Strong Invitational at Archbishop McCarthy in Southwest Ranches.

There were 24 teams at the H-Town Tournament and 30 teams at the Gillis Strong Invitational.

Top Bears at the H-Town Tournament: Champs: Emmanuel Celestin (145 pounds), Branden Marrero (195), Damien Soto (220). Runners-up: Keagan Mesina (106), Anthony O’Dell (120). 3rd place: Mason O’Dell (106), Bruce Li (113), Ethan Tran (126), Kalias Nazario (152).

Team results: 1. Mater Lakes Academy 261; 2. Doral Academy 205; 3. Cypress Bay 203.5; 4. Miami Beach 202.5; 5. Palmetto 178; 6. Barbara Goleman 173.5; 7. Wellington 170; 8. Key West 122; 9. Mater Academy 107; 10. Ferguson and Southridge 105; 12. Braddock 79.5; 13. Hialeah Garden 76; 14. Coral Reef 61; 15. North Miami 45; 16. Coral Gables 43; 17. Miami Edison 36.

Top Bears at the Gillis Strong Inv: Champs: Mason O’Dell (106 pounds), Ethan Tran (126), Kalias Nazario (152), Damian Soto (220). Runner-up: Emanuel Nazco (160). 3rd place: Kellen Mesina (113), Anthony O’Dell (120), Calogero Mazzrillo (170).

Team results: 1. Mater Lakes Academy 270.5; 2. Cardinal Gibbons 256.5; 3. First Baptist (Naples) 159; 4. Wellington 146.5; 5. Miami Beach 140; 6. Miramar 131; 7. Barron G. Collier (Naples) 123.5; 8. Marjory Stoneman Douglas 119.5; 9. South Plantation 119; 10. Barbara Goleman 115.5; 11. Mater Academy 112.5; 12. North Miami 90; 13. St. Thomas Aquinas 83.5; 14. Belen Jesuit 74; 15. Bishop Verot (Fort Myers) 64; 16. Archbishop McCarthy and Western 63.5.

The Mater Lakes Academy wrestling team.

Mater Lakes Academy also recorded a home win over defending 3A state champion Palmetto Ridge 47-27 in the Battle of the Bears Dual Meet.

Mater Lakes Academy, coached by Brandon Neifeld, is gearing for a 1A district duals on Jan. 5.

Basketball

34th JUNIOR ORANGE BOWL BASKETBALL CLASSIC

at Westminster Christian School in Miami

GAME 1: GIRLS: Lovejoy, Georgia (10-3) 64: BRYANNA PRESTON 6-8 4-5 17, JABRIA LESANE 0-2 0-0 0, KENNEDI HARLEY 0-1 1-2 1, CAMIAH MULDROW 2-9 3-4 8, MORGAN BONE 3-10 0-1 6, JAYILYA MCDONALD 1-2 0-0 2, LA’NYA FOSTER 7-13 9-10 24, INDIA MCINTOSH 3-8 0-2 6. Totals 22-53 17-24 64.

Somerset Silver Palms, Homestead (10-3) 30: NAYA HARDISSON 1-4 1-2 3, SHANAII GAMBLE 2-17 5-10 9, VICTORIA VALLE 2-6 1-4 7, DIANKA HARDISSON 2-3 2-2 6, ESSENCE GIBBS 0-2 0-0 0, ZHARI GUILLON 0-0 0-0 0, ANGELINA PILOTO 0-1 0-0 0, ASHLEY MARTINEZ 2-12 0-0 5, DESTINAY BEARD 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-45 9-18 30.

Half: Lovejoy 49-16. FG%: Lovejoy .415, Somerset Silver Palms .200. 3-pt FG: Lovejoy 3-7 (PRESTON 1-1, LESANE 0-1, HARLEY 0-1, MULDROW 1-2, BONE 0-1, FOSTER 1-1), Somerset Silver Palms 3-19 (HARDISSON 0-1, GAMBLE 0-4, VALLE 2-6, MARTINEZ 1-8). Rebounds: Lovejoy 44 (FOSTER 10), Somerset Silver Palms 19 (GAMBLE 6). Assists: Lovejoy 11 (PRESTON 8), Somerset Silver Palms 6 (HARDISSON 2). Steals: Lovejoy 4 (MCINTOSH 2), Somerset Silver Palms 4 (VALLE 1, HARDISSON 1, GIBBS 1, BEARD 1). Blocked shots: Lovejoy 6 (MCINTOSH 4), Somerset Silver Palms 1 (GUILLON 1). Turnovers: Lovejoy 12, Somerset Silver Palms 11.

GAME 2: GIRLS: Miami Senior (10-3) 67: ALEXIA SANCHEZ 4-7 2-2 12, MIA ROWE 2-5 0-0 6, SYDNEY WILSON 4-11 0-0 8, NALAYA PRIETO-SOTOLON 2-3 0-0 5, HAZEL HERNANDEZ 3-7 0-0 7, JAMIR COOK 2-4 2-7 6, TAIRA MABYRE 0-1 0-2 0, JOELLE WILSON 10-13 3-4 23. Totals 27-51 7-15 67.

South Broward (10-1) 36: SARA JOHNSON 1-7 0-0 3, FABIANA POINDUJOUR 4-19 5-6 17, JAMESHA CARD 5-16 0-1 12, BIANCA TORRES 0-1 0-0 0, DOMINIQUE JACKSON 2-6 0-0 4, LATOYA TRAVIS 0-2 0-0 0, ISABELLA OQUENDO 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 12-54 5-7 36.

Half: Miami Senior 42-21. FG%: South Broward .222, Miami Senior .529. 3-pt FG: South Broward 7-24 (JOHNSON 1-2, POINDUJOUR 4-11, CARD 2-8, JACKSON 0-3), Miami Senior 6-12 (SANCHEZ 2-4, ROWE 2-3, WILSON 0-2, PRIETO-SOTOLON 1-1, HERNANDEZ 1-2). Rebounds: South Broward 28 (POINDUJOUR 7), Miami Senior 36 (ROWE 9). Technical: HERNANDEZ. Assists: South Broward 7 (JOHNSON 2, POINDUJOUR 2, CARD 2), Miami Senior 17 (WILSON 6). Steals: South Broward 6 (JACKSON 3), Miami Senior 13 (ROWE 4). Blocked shots: South Broward 1 (TRAVIS 1), Miami Senior 5 (ROWE 2). Turnovers: South Broward 25, Miami Senior 17.

GAME 3: BOYS: Archbishop Carroll, Pennsylvania (6-1) 90: IAN WILLIAMS 4-6 0-0 9, KHAIR DIXON 4-6 2-2 14, JAKE WEST 5-9 2-2 14, DEAN COLEMAN-NEWSOME 8-11 0-2 17, SEAMUS ROGERS 0-4 3-3 3, SU-MEER ALLEYNE 2-6 2-2 6, LUCA FOSTER 3-3 0-0 7, BLAKE DEEGAN 1-5 0-0 2, BRENDAN HORAN 2-2 0-0 4, NOLEN GERWER 0-2 0-0 0, NASIR RALLS 5-10 0-0 14. Totals 34-64 9-11 90.

St. Brendan (8-3) 59: VIC GUTIEREZ 0-2 0-0 0, ALEX ALVAREZ 4-13 2-4 10, SANTI TOVAR 1-3 1-4 3, ADRIAN ALICEA 5-13 1-1 14, JONATHAN DIAZ 1-4 0-0 3, JAIME VILLALBA 0-1 0-0 0, NELSON RODRIGUEZ 0-1 0-0 0, MATTEO GUTIERREZ 3-4 2-2 10, JONAS DUQUE 1-4 0-1 3, JOHN VARELA 4-6 2-2 14, JONATHAN GONZALEZ 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-52 8-14 59.

Half: AC 45-27. FG%: Archbishop Carroll .531, St. Brendan .385. 3-pt FG: Archbishop Carroll 13-27 (WILLIAMS 1-2, DIXON 4-5, WEST 2-3, COLEMAN-NEWSOME 1-3, ROGERS 0-3, ALLEYNE 0-2, FOSTER 1-1, DEEGAN 0-1, RALLS 4-7), St. Brendan 11-36 (GUTIEREZ 0-2, ALVAREZ 0-9, TOVAR 0-1, ALICEA 3-9, DIAZ 1-4, VILLALBA 0-1, GUTIERREZ 2-3, DUQUE 1-2, VARELA 4-5). Rebounds: Archbishop Carroll 31 (ALLEYNE 8), St. Brendan 23 (DIAZ 6). Assists: Archbishop Carroll 22 (WEST 4, DEEGAN 4), St. Brendan 11 (TOVAR 3). Steals: Archbishop Carroll 12 (WEST 3, COLEMAN-NEWSOME 3), St. Brendan 3 (ALVAREZ 1, VILLALBA 1, RODRIGUEZ 1). Blocked shots: Archbishop Carroll 1 (FOSTER 1), St. Brendan 1 (VARELA 1). Turnovers: Archbishop Carroll 18, St. Brendan 20.

GAME 4: BOYS: Mater Lakes (12-2) 72: MICHAEL BRADLEY 3-9 0-0 9, CLARENCE BURTS 3-10 0-0 9, KHALIL VOLEL 1-4 2-2 5, GABRIEL FAJARDO 5-8 1-2 13, IAN PASCALL 3-3 0-0 7, DESMOND MCINTOSH 0-2 1-2 1, NICOLAS PEREZ 1-2 0-0 3, ROLPH BLANC 1-4 0-0 2, ANTHONY KNOWLES 3-5 0-1 7, JET WALIS 1-2 0-0 3, CHRISTIAN REID 6-8 1-1 13, EMERSON FELICIAN 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 5-8 72.

Hedgesville, West Virginia (5-1) 34: STEPHON BARCLAY 0-1 0-0 0, ELIJAH KING 4-11 2-6 11, CAM WILKES 3-9 0-1 6, DAMON COOK 1-3 0-0 2, JAXSON RUEST 2-4 2-2 6, CHRISTIAN BOLDUC 1-2 0-2 2, TE WILMER 2-3 1-2 5, ZANDON GAINEY 0-0 0-0 0, XAVIER KIRK 0-0 0-0 0, KWYNSIE PITTSNOGLE 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 13-34 7-15 34.

Half: ML 49-24. FG%: Hedgesville .382, Mater Lakes .474. 3-pt FG: Hedgesville 1-9 (KING 1-3, WILKES 0-2, COOK 0-1, BOLDUC 0-1, WILMER 0-1, PITTSNOGLE 0-1), Mater Lakes 13-28 (BRADLEY 3-9, BURTS 3-6, VOLEL 1-2, FAJARDO 2-3, PASCALL 1-1, MCINTOSH 0-1, PEREZ 1-1, BLANC 0-1, KNOWLES 1-2, WALIS 1-2). Rebounds: Hedgesville 23 (WILKES 6), Mater Lakes 24 (BLANC 7). Assists: Hedgesville 6 (WILKES 4), Mater Lakes 21 (KNOWLES 6). Steals: Hedgesville 2 (BOLDUC 1, GAINEY 1), Mater Lakes 13 (FAJARDO 3). Blocked shots: Hedgesville 2 (RUEST 2), Mater Lakes 1 (BLANC 1). Turnovers: Hedgesville 19, Mater Lakes 6.

GAME 5: GIRLS: Palmer Trinity (8-2) 64: ISABELLA PORTO 1-2 0-0 2, JADE LEON 7-13 4-8 20, SOFIA LARIA 1-1 0-0 2, MATI VELOSO 0-1 0-0 0, EMMA ESPARZA 1-1 0-0 2, EMILY MONTES 7-15 6-8 20, ANGELINA DELEON 3-11 2-2 9, BRYNNE SULLIVAN 0-0 0-0 0, MISSY NIEVES 0-0 0-0 0, PRIYA ALIBHAI 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 24-51 12-18 64.

Colegio Adianez, Puerto Rico (10-3) 36: LAYRA NIEVES 0-1 0-0 0, FABIOLA FLORES 1-2 0-0 2, KEYSHLA RIVERA 0-6 2-2 2, DIANE CRESPO 4-15 2-5 11, MAURA LOPEZ 1-2 1-1 3, VALERIA GONZALEZ 1-3 0-0 2, KIARA COLLAZO 1-4 1-4 4, MIA CANELES 2-4 2-4 6, MIA NATER 0-2 0-0 0, MARCELA SANZ 2-5 1-2 6, ALANNIS SANTIAGO 0-2 0-0 0, ZOE SEMIDEY 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 12-48 9-18 36.

Half: PT 33-13. FG%: Colegio Adianez .250, Palmer Trinity .471. 3-pt FG: Colegio Adianez 3-16 (NIEVES 0-1, CRESPO 1-5, GONZALEZ 0-1, COLLAZO 1-3, SANZ 1-2, SANTIAGO 0-2, SEMIDEY 0-2), Palmer Trinity 4-14 (LEON 2-5, VELOSO 0-1, MONTES 0-1, DELEON 1-6, ALIBHAI 1-1). Rebounds: Colegio Adianez 29 (RIVERA 7), Palmer Trinity 31 (MONTES 10). Assists: Colegio Adianez 5 (CANELES 2), Palmer Trinity 6 (LEON 2, ALIBHAI 2). Steals: Colegio Adianez 14 (CRESPO 4), Palmer Trinity 14 (LEON 6). Blocked shots: Colegio Adianez 0, Palmer Trinity 1 (MONTES 1). Turnovers: Colegio Adianez 23, Palmer Trinity 21.

GAME 6: GIRLS: Peachtree Ridge, Georgia (10-3) 49: LACEY KINARD 0-0 0-0 0, NIA ANDERSON 3-9 0-3 8, JAELYN CARDENAS 1-3 1-2 3, SUMAYAH MOORE 0-0 0-0 0, KALYCE WILLIAMS 2-5 4-6 8, SANAA TRIPP 7-15 3-4 20, NYLA RILEY 0-2 0-0 0, AALIYAH HUNT 4-15 2-4 10. Totals 17-49 10-19 49.

Norland (8-3) 33: TERRIYAH MONTGOMERY 0-0 0-0 0, KAILYNN GIBSON 4-11 0-1 8, SHANIA SWAN 4-9 3-4 13, CHARDAE RUMPH 0-4 0-0 0, JASMINE JOHNSON 1-8 2-2 4, SHAUNTEL BANKS 0-1 0-0 0, JAILA THOMPSON 0-2 0-0 0, FENISHKA BERTHO 4-12 0-3 8. Totals 13-47 5-10 33.

Half: PR 27-5. FG%: Peachtree Ridge .347, Miami Norland .277. 3-pt FG: Peachtree Ridge 5-16 (ANDERSON 2-7, CARDENAS 0-1, TRIPP 3-6, RILEY 0-1, HUNT 0-1), Miami Norland 2-4 (SWAN 2-2, RUMPH 0-1, BANKS 0-1). Rebounds: Peachtree Ridge 34 (HUNT 13), Miami Norland 27 (BERTHO 14). Assists: Peachtree Ridge 6 (ANDERSON 3), Miami Norland 4 (GIBSON 3). Steals: Peachtree Ridge 6 (TRIPP 3), Miami Norland 5 (GIBSON 2, JOHNSON 2). Blocked shots: Peachtree Ridge 6 (HUNT 3), Miami Norland 3 (BERTHO 3). Turnovers: Peachtree Ridge 12, Miami Norland 18.

GAME 7: BOYS: Norland (8-2) 50: CALEB CLARKE 1-3 0-0 3, KENNITH JOHNSON III 2-3 1-2 6, TRISTON WILSON 4-12 2-3 11, JAMAL WARE 3-12 0-0 6, DAUNTE FOSTER, JR. 0-1 0-0 0, CARL PARISH III 8-12 0-1 20, KARON HILL 2-7 0-0 4, MARCIS PONDER 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 3-6 50.

Gulliver Prep (9-4) 46: JACKSON MANSFIELD 4-6 0-0 8, KEENAN LAWRENCE 0-1 0-0 0, RAY ALLEN III 4-13 0-0 10, JEREMY ARNUM 5-12 0-0 12, JORDAN BANKSTON 3-13 2-2 8, ANTHONY ISER 1-1 0-0 2, JACOB ESCOBAR MARQUEZ 2-4 0-0 4, DENZEL DORN 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-51 2-2 46.

Half: GP 28-22. FG%: Gulliver Prep .392, Norland .392. 3-pt FG: Gulliver Prep 4-23 (ALLEN III 2-8, ARNUM 2-6, BANKSTON 0-8, ESCOBAR MARQUEZ 0-1), Norland 7-17 (CLARKE 1-3, JOHNSON III 1-2, WILSON 1-7, WARE 0-1, PARISH III 4-4). Rebounds: Gulliver Prep 31 (MANSFIELD 10), Norland 24 (HILL 10). Assists: Gulliver Prep 7 (MANSFIELD 2, ARNUM 2, BANKSTON 2), Norland 13 (WILSON 4). Steals: Gulliver Prep 4 (ALLEN, III 3), Norland 12 (WARE 3). Blocked shots: Gulliver Prep 3 (ALLEN, III 1, ESCOBAR MARQUEZ 1, DORN 1), Norland 1 (PARISH III 1). Turnovers: Gulliver Prep 12, Norland 8.

GAME 8: BOYS: Lakota West, Ohio (4-3) 69: BRYSON CURRY 2-5 0-2 4, ALEX DUDUKOVICH 0-1 0-0 0, TYSON DAVIS 0-0 0-1 0, JASON LAVENDERf 1-3 0-3 2, TRENT LLOYD 0-1 0-0 0, DAVON DRANE 4-4 0-0 11, NATHAN DUDUKOVICH 11-23 8-12 34, COOPER TAYLOR 2-3 2-4 6, L J GREEN 0-0 0-0 0, CHRISTOPHER BARBER 3-3 0-2 6, LUKA GILBERT 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 26-46 10-24 69.

Westminster Christian (7-5) 56: COOPER WHITBY 6-9 4-4 19, GUNNAR MCCORMICK 1-8 9-11 12, NICOLAS GARCIA 0-1 0-0 0, DANIEL WADSKIER 2-3 1-3 7, CHARLES BAUER 1-1 0-0 2, DWIGHT WHIPPLE 0-4 0-0 0, JULIAN ROBERTS 0-1 1-1 1, VICTOR PEREZ 4-8 4-7 15, DANIEL LEON 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 14-37 19-27 56.

Half: Tie at 34. FG%: Lakota West .565, Westminster Christian .378. 3-pt FG: Lakota West 7-15 (LAVENDERf 0-1, DRANE 3-3, DUDUKOVICH 4-10, TAYLOR 0-1), Westminster Christian 9-21 (WHITBY 3-5, MCCORMICK 1-3, WADSKIER 2-2, WHIPPLE 0-2, ROBERTS 0-1, PEREZ 3-6, LEON 0-2). Rebounds: Lakota West 29 (LAVENDERf 6), Westminster Christian 19 (MCCORMICK 8). Assists: Lakota West 18 (CURRY 6), Westminster Christian 10 (WHITBY 3). Steals: Lakota West 3 (BARBER 2), Westminster Christian 4 (WADSKIER 2). Blocked shots: Lakota West 3 (LLOYD 1, DRANE 1, BARBER 1), Westminster Christian 0. Turnovers: Lakota West 6, Westminster Christian 11.

More basketball

GIRLS: Cardinal Gibbons 76, North Broward Prep 75: Ali Conard 15 pts, Kayla Greyvensteyn 8, Jordan Kosoy 2, Makayla Midgett 8, Brooke Buckman 16, Teagan Wakefield 10, Konstantina Mantziori 19. Rebs: Makayla Midgett 5, Bbrooke Buckman 5. Stls: Konstantina Mantziori 3, Jordan Kosoy 3. Charges drawn: Brooke Buckman 2, Kayla Greyvensteyn 1. CG (8-2), NBP (8-3).

GIRLS: Cardinal Gibbons 56, NSU University School 18: Ali Conard 2 pts, Savanna Nicholson 5, Kayla Greyvensteyn 4, Jordan Kosoy 12, Aryana Shelby 6, Makayla Midgett 4, Brooke Buckman 10, Teagan Wakefield 9, Konstantina Mantziori 4. Rebs: Kayla Greyvensteyn 7, Jordan Kosoy 6, Alessandra Conard 5, Makayla Midgett 5. Stls: Jordan Kosoy 9, Savanna Nicholson 5. Charges drawn: Kayla Greyvensteyn 1. CG (7-2), NSU (0-9).

BOYS: Coral Reef 60, Dr. Krop 59: Hunter Bostick 12 pts (2-3 3-ptrs), 3 asts, 3 stls; Nikolaos Psarrakos 10 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl; Jaden Autar 5 pts, 5 rebs; Marcos Duro 8 pts, 3 rebs, 1 ast; 2 stls; Nathaniel Wesley 9 pts (2-3 3-ptrs), 3 rebs, 1 stl; Gabriel Castro 7 pts, 2 rebs, 5 asts, 3 stls. CR (5-6).

Football Honors

2022 Florida Dairy Farmers State Mr. Football and Coach of the Year finalists from the area.

Class 4M Player of the Year: Alberto Mendoza, Junior, Quarterback, Columbus

Led his team to a 14-1 record and the state championship by completing 186-of-256 passes for 2,470 yards with 34 TDs and 7 interceptions. Also rushed for 270 yards and 2 TDs.

Class 2M Player of the Year: Keyone Jenkins, Senior Quarterback, Miami Central

Led his team to a 14-0 record and the Class 2M state title by completing 140-of-227 passes (61.7%) for 2,282 yards with 27 TDs and 4 interceptions. Rushed for 351 yards with 9 TDs. Signed with Florida International.

Class 1M Player of the Year: Cedric Bailey, Junior, Quarterback, Chaminade-Madonna

Led his team to a 13-0 record and the Class 1M state championship by completing 203-of-289 passes (70.2%) for 3,355 yards with 45 TDs and 5 interceptions. Rushed for 215 yards with 2 TDs.

Class 4M Coach of the Year: Dave Dunn, Miami Columbus

Led his squad to a 14-1 record and the Class 4M state title. In six years at Columbus he has compiled a 62-15 record, including another state title in 2019.

Class 3M Coach of the Year: Phillip Simpson, Homestead

Led his team to a 12-3 record and a state runnerup finish. It was the school’s first-ever title-game appearance. In four years at Homestead he has a 29-16 record. In 9 years (Palmetto, Southridge and Homestead) he is 60-34 overall.

Class 2M Coach of the Year: Gibudale (Jube) Joseph, Miami Central

In his first year as head coach at his alma mater, Joseph led his squad to a 14-0 record and the Class 2M state title. It was the school’s fourth straight state title (2019-20 in 6A and 2021 in 5A).

Class 1M Coach of the Year: Dameon Jones, Chaminade-Madonna

Led his team to a 13-0 record and the Class 1M state title. In seven years at Chaminade he has posted a 79-13 record with five state titles and two state runnerup finishes. In 17 years (10 at Hallandale) he has a 153-30 record.

