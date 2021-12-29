Mater Lakes Academy boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams fare well. Plus Kreul results and more

The Mater Lakes Academy boys’ wrestling team won another team title at the Bill Scott Memorial Tournament at Lyman High School in Longwood.

The Bears’ Emmanuel Celestin (132 lbs.) was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.

The Mater Lakes Academy girls’ team kicked off its season at the Skylar White Invitational at Space Coast High School in Port St. John. The Bears are coached by Brandon Neifeld.

Champions: 113 Anthony O’Dell; 132 Emmanuel Celestin; 170 Calogero Mazzrillo; 285 Ethan Vergara; 115 Sofia Ferran.

Runners-up: 145 Kalias Nazario; 195 Branden Marrero; 220 Damian Soto; 140 Janice Quiroa.

3rd place: 120 Malikai Badillo.

4th place: 106 Angel Molina; 160 Eric Hodge; 115 Angelina Vaquer.

Team: Boys: 1. Mater Lakes Academy 255; 2. Apopka 229; 3. Doral Academy 151.5; 4. The Master’s Academy 116.5; 5. Seminole 115; 6. Lake Brantley 109; 7. Gateway 95; 8. Olympia 72; 9. Lake Mary 62; 10. Citrus 55; 11. Carrollwood Day 51; 11. Lyman 51; 13. Horizon 41; 14. The First Academy 32.5; 15. Dunnellon 28; 16. Sandalwood 23; 17. Lake Howell 17.

Kreul Basketball

The Kreul Basketball Tournament — with top sponsors Eastbay/Champs, BCAA, Gatorade — was Dec. 17-22 in Coral Springs.

The top notch event featured 34 boys’ teams, including 12 teams (many ranked nationally) from out of state. Additionally there were four top girls’ teams.

This marked the 33rd year for The Kruel, named after longtime local basketball supporter, basketball parent and men’s league player the late Jim Kreul. Three of his kids played basketball for Taravella HS in Coral Springs.

The tournament was started to help the family of Jim Kreul, who died playing men’s league basketball. The event has grown into one of longest running national high school tournaments, generating 110 full tuition scholarships to Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

KREUL RESULTS

BCAA CHALLENGE - CHAMPIONSHIP

DEERFIELD BEACH 62, VIERA 42: DB: Speights 1-6-8, Morris 4-3-12, Small 4-0-10, Summers 10-5-25, Howard 3-0-6. VIE: Williams 0-2-2, Weatherspoon 4-1-9, Keith 1-0-2, Toney 3-0-8, Giles 3-1-7, Cason 2-2-7, Santiago 2-0-4, Motty 0-1-1, Jordan 1-0-2. Half: DB 30-18. 3-Ptrs: Toney 2, Cason, Morris, Small 3.

Story continues

BCAA CHALLENGE - 3RD PLACE

MIAMI SENIOR 85, TARAVELLA 80 (OT): MSR: Bynum 1-6-8, Garcia 1-0-2, Robertson 1-2-4, Mercado 3-1-10, Torriente 17-6-42, Polanco 2-0-5, Rivas 2-4-8, Middlebrooks 3-1-7. TAR: Garrido 6-7-19, Dixson 14-3-31, Thomas 1-2-4, Samuel 3-1-7, Meeks 3-0-8, Evans 2-4-8, Theodule 0-3-3. Half: TAR 39-34. 3-Ptrs: Mercado 3, Torriente 2, Polanco, Meeks 2.

BCAA CHALLENGE - 5TH PLACE

KING’S ACADEMY (WEST PALM BEACH) 73, McARTHUR 60: KA: Council 7-12-27, Jones 1-4-6, Victor 1-4-6, Berg 5-0-14, Cochran 2-0-5, Knight 5-1-11. McA: Billingsley 4-2-10, Myles 4-4-12, Hickman 4-0-11, Francois 4-1-13, Williams 0-1-1, Roach 1-0-2. Half: KA 40-34. 3-Ptrs: Council, Berg 4, Cochran, Myles 2, Hickman 3, Francois 4.

BCAA CHALLENGE - 7TH PLACE

WEST NASSAU (CALLAHAN) 59, POMPANO BEACH 56: WN: Thompson 1-1-3, Whitely 4-5-13, Blue 3-0-8, Johnson 1-0-2, Miller 2-0-4, Warthen 3-4-10, Simonton 4-0-12, Lavender 2-3-7. PB: Pastorius 3-0-6, Beggs 4-2-10, Campbell 1-2-5, Cappellucci 2-0-6, Brown 8-3-19, Vargo 5-0-10. Half: Tied 31. 3-Ptrs: Blue 2, Simonton 4, Campbell, Cappellucci 2.

PUBLIX CHALLENGE - CHAMPIONSHIP

MT VERNON (MT VERNON) 50, STRANAHAN 39: MtV: Robinson 3-0-8, Colon 7-4-19, Taylor 3-0-6, Barkor, Morris 4-0-9, Hart 0-2-2, Barnes 1-0-2. STR: Bush 0-1-1, McClary 1-0-2, Black 3-2-9, Adams 1-0-2, D Williams 1-0-2, Thorpe 1-2-5, H Williams 6-2-14, Culpepper 2-0-4. Half: MtV 24-12. 3-Ptrs: Robinson 2, Colon, Morris, Black, Thorpe.

PUBLIX CHALLENGE - 3RD PLACE

CARDINAL GIBBONS 82, VICTORY CHRISTIAN (LAKELAND) 79: CG: Etienne 6-4-17, Jordan 4-3-15, Ferguson 1-0-3, Grant 1-0-3, J Owens 7-0-19, Alcineus 4-2-14, Perrier 2-0-5, Fox 2-0-4, Heinrich 1-0-2. VC: Ricketts 6-5-21, Cason 13-2-31, Adamson 1-0-2, Jackson 1-0-2, Fitzgerald 2-4-10, David 1-0-2, Andino 3-0-9, Wilson 1-0-2. Half: CG 45-37. 3-Ptrs: Etienne, Jordan 4, Ferguson, Grant, J Owens 5, Alcineus 4, Perrier, Ricketts 4, Cason 3, Fitzgerald 2, Andino 3.

PUBLIX CHALLENGE - 5TH PLACE

WESTERN 73, CARDINAL NEWMAN (WEST PALM BEACH) 69 (OT): WST: Lewis 7-4-20, Jean 4-2-12, Maine 5-3-13, Hampton 2-3-9, Laurent 1-0-2, Stevens 0-5-5, Bogus 4-0-10. CN: Jimenez 3-0-6, Mosley 11-2-25, Moumine 7-1-15, Anosier 1-0-2, Lomicky 5-0-11, Torre 4-1-9. Half: Tied 29. 3-Ptrs: Lewis 2, Jean 2, Hampton 2, Bogus 2, Lomicky.

PUBLIX CHALLENGE - 7TH PLACE

CAMPBELL (SMYRNA, GEORGIA) 57, MONARCH 53: CAMP: Clark 7-0-15, Harrison 7-3-20, Marble 1-1-3, Lane 1-2-4, Stone 1-1-3, Ray 2-0-4, Robertson 1-5-8. MON: Phang 1-2-4, Lancifort 4-0-11, Vassor 4-2-11, Ganley 1-0-3, Parrish 1-0-2, Dinnall 2-0-4, Crudup 6-1-17. Half: CAMP 32-31. 3-Ptrs: Clark, Harrison 3, Robertson, Lancifort 3, Vassor, Ganley, Crudup 2.

CORAL SPRINGS CHALLENGE

RIVIERA PREP (KENDALL) 42, THE ROCK (GAINESVILLE) 37: RP: Perez 0-2-2, Lluberes 7-3-20, Nnamoko 1-3-5, Suarez 1-0-2, Allen 2-0-5, Garcia 0-4-4, Ametape 1-02, Flowers 1-0-2. TR: Jones 4-1-10, Horne 3-0-6, Wright 1-0-3, Hurley 4-2-13, Hayes 1-3-5. Half: ROCK 20-19. 3-Ptrs: Jones, Wright, Hurley 3, Lluberes 3, Allen.

CORAL SPRINGS CHALLENGE

PATRICK SCHOOL (HILLSIDE, NEW JERSEY) 58, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 40: PS: Johnson 2-6-11, Samuels 3-1-7, Loftin 2-0-5, Bethea 2-0-4, Navarro 3-0-8, Laqerre 5-0-10, Griffin 5-3-13. STA: Aloma 1-0-3, Cadogen 3-2-9, Myrtidis 3-0-6, Akuchie 6-5-20, Saez 2-0-4. Half: PS 27-22. 3-Ptrs: Johnson, Loftin, Navarro 2, Aloma, Cadogen, Akuchie 3.

EASTBAY CHALLENGE - CHAMPIONSHIP

BERGEN CATHOLIC CATHOLIC (ORADELL, NEW JERSEY) 62, SOUTH GWINNETT (SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA) 51: BC: Richardson 6-4-19, Brown 2-8-13, Espinosa 1-1-4, Copeland 5-4-14, McQuaid 0-3-3, Benjamin 4-1-9. SG: Redmond 2-0-5, Walker 8-2-21, Thompson 1-0-2, Osman 3-2-10, Washington 2-4-8, Heathington 0-1-1, Carter 2-0-4. Half: BC 32-29. 3-Ptrs: Richardson, Espinosa, Redmond, Walker 3, Osman 2.

EASTBAY CHALLENGE - 3RD PLACE

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 55, WINDERMERE PREP 51: UNIV: Ray 2-1-5, Levinson 0-2-2, Granville 1-1-3, Nicholls 7-0-14, Alevok 3-0-6, Frye 6-3-15, Rondon 5-0-10. WP: Kousaie 4-0-10, Placer 6-1-15, J Williams 9-2-23, Clark 1-1-3. Half: UNIV 28-25. 3-Ptrs: Placer 2, J Williams 3.

EASTBAY CHALLENGE - 5TH PLACE

LEXINGTON CATHOLIC (LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY) 58, DILLARD 44: LC: Gohman 8-4-21, Williams 2-0-4, Reinhart 4-2-10, Busson 1-0-2, Sparks 5-0-12, Potter 2-2-6. DIL: 3-3-9, Wimberly 9-2-21, Karvoski 2-0-6, Vedrine 0-1-1, Snell 0-1-1. Half: LC 31-24. 3-Ptrs: Gohman, Reinhart 2, Sparks 2, Wimberly 3, Karvoski 2.

EASTBAY CHALLENGE

MATER DEI (SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA) 68, WESTMINSTER ACADEMY 59: MD: Verna 4-4-13, Kessler 2-0-6, Z Davidson 11-3-25, Quiette 0-2-2, K Minter 5-0-14, Bartlett 3-2-8. WA: Carey 7-1-16, Abell 5-1-14, Jacques 2-0-5, Lloyd 7-0-17, Ma Fuentes 1-0-3, My Fuentes 1-1-4. Half: MD 28-26. 3-Ptrs: Carey, Abell 3, Jacques, Lloyd 3, Ma Fuentes, My Fuentes, Verna, Kessler 2, K Minter 4.

GIRLS ELITE CHALLENGE

AMERICAN HERITAGE 83, SOUTH BROWARD 56: AH: Delancy 7-0-17, Latson 7-5-19, Theodule 6-0-14, Studesville 3-2-9, Dumas 2-0-5, McGill 2-0-4, Aragon 4-0-9, Smith 1-0-3. SB: Poindujour 1-0-3, Packer 1-0-2, Card 7-2-16, McKenzie 4-8-16, Butler 6-1-13, Williams2-1-6. Half: AH 42-25. 3-Ptrs: Delancy 3, Theodule 4, Studesville, Dumas, Aragon, Smith, Poindujour, Williams.

More Basketball

GIRLS: South Florida Holiday Tournament: Lourdes 57, Krop 26: Sanchez 20, Mayor 11, Llevat 2, Hernandez 8, Picasso 16. Half: LOUR 33-10. 3-Ptrs: Sanchez 4, Mayor 3. Rebs: Hernandez 6, Picasso 6. Asts: Hernandez 5, Llevat 5, Mayor 5. Stls: Llevat 4, Picasso 4. Blks: Picasso 6.

GIRLS: South Florida Holiday Tournament: Archbishop McCarthy 49, Lourdes 43 (OT): AM: Avin 5, Woods 13, Brookins-Gilley 2, Severe 12, Vittoria 17. LOUR: Sanchez 12, Mayor 5, Picasso 26. Half: LOUR 24-21. 3-Ptrs: Vittoria 3, Sanchez 3. Rebs: Picasso 21, Vittoria 13, Hernadez 9, Avin 6, Mayor 6, Severe 6. Asts: Mayor 4. Stls: Hernandez 4, Severe 3, Vittoria 3, Woods 3. Blks: Picasso 3.

Submit sports results

For high schools in Broward and Miami-Dade, if you have varsity results, top performers and stats for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

They will run in the newspaper and online. Photos accepted, too. No deadline. Send after the game, the next day or weekly. You will be alerted when it will appear in the newspaper and online.

---

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com