Mater Dei defeats St. John Bosco in defensive struggle

Eric Sondheimer
·5 min read
SANTA ANA, CALIF. - OPCT. 7, 2022. Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against St.John Bosco in the first half at Santa Ana Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 7, 2022. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown is lifted in the air by offensive lineman BJ Tolo after rushing for a touchdown against St. John Bosco. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

It's two hours before No. 1 takes on No. 2 in high school football. Two tickets were re-sold for $254.99 to enter Santa Ana Stadium on Friday night, and there's an eerie quietness as players from top-ranked Santa Ana Mater Dei and Bellflower St. John Bosco listen to music on headphones, put on uniforms and start to dial in.

You sense the pressure, recognize the respect and feel the anticipation not only on the field but in the bleachers.

"It's focus," St. John Bosco defensive coordinator Chris King said.

Soon USC coach Lincoln Riley makes a sideline appearance. It's clear this is no ordinary high school football game on a warm October night.

The game turned into an old-fashion defensive struggle. Mater Dei prevailed 10-7 on a 22-yard field goal by Andre Medina with 7:10 left. Quarterback Elijah Brown improved to 24-0 as a starting quarterback. As usual, in the fourth quarter, he was Tom Brady-like. He made a critical 17-yard pass completion to set up the field goal.

The first half turned out just as expected, two schools with great defenses not budging much. Mater Dei came away with a 7-0 halftime lead on the strength of a 99-yard, 14-play drive that ended with Brown's nine-yard touchdown run at the outset of the second quarter.

St. John Bosco's passing game was ineffective. Quarterback Pierce Clarkson was sacked three times. He also was intercepted by Zabien Brown at the one-yard line to take away the Braves' best scoring chance.

Clarkson went into concussion protocol at halftime and will not return to the game.

St. John Bosco finally broke through to tie the score at 7-7 on a fourth-down, six-yard touchdown run by Cameron Jones with 3:42 left in the third quarter.

As good as both teams are on offense, defense wins championships and the early parts of this game showed off the defensive talent. Ty Lee had a sack for St. John Bosco, blitzing from the secondary. Zeus Venegas kept playing like he was some Greek God, taking down Clarkson for a sack and also dropping him for no gain to deny him a first down.

How did it come to fruition that unbeaten Mater Dei and unbeaten St. John Bosco have pretty much separated themselves in Southern California high school football?

People seem to forget that Mater Dei went 17 consecutive seasons, from 2000 through 2016, without winning a Division 1 title. There were actually people calling for Monarchs coach Bruce Rollinson to be let go, that his time had passed.

The Monarchs saw the rise of St. John Bosco under coach Jason Negro and adopted many of his strategies, starting flag football teams for non-high school kids as an introduction to their school while welcoming talent far from Orange County. Vans started picking up athletes along the 91 freeway corridor. The Braves and Monarchs didn’t just become good with first-stringers, their second-stringers and depth propelled them to another level. Rebuilding years never happen anymore because transfers arrive when needed.

The Southern Section can see what these two All-star teams have become with sold-out crowds for their regular-season meetings and come Nov. 25 a likely meeting in the Division 1 final at the Rose Bowl, so who knows how many fans that game could draw if it’s a rematch. They’ve met for the Division 1 title in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

One big remaining question is how many teams will be part of the Division 1 playoff bracket. Last season in its first under a new competitive equity format that places teams based on their season instead of past performance, there were eight teams. Could there be four teams, eight teams, 12 teams or 16 teams this season?

“We don’t fill brackets,” Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons said. “We create brackets based on competitive equity. In football, that’s dictated on final CalPreps points. We won’t know those final points until after Week 10.”

Meanwhile, Mater Dei and the Diocese of Orange still have not answered questions regarding a school-wide safety assessment that was authorized by the former school president following a lawsuit filed last November by the family of a former football player alleging a culture of hazing in the football program. A spokesman for the Diocese of Orange said earlier this week that the safety assessment, in its 11th month, "is still in progress."

Rollinson told the Orange County Register this week that he plans to return as coach in 2023 and new president Michael Brennan endorsed the move even though the safety assessment has not been completed.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Blue Jays set to face Mariners in wild-card round of post-season

    The Toronto Blue Jays' first foe in the playoffs is now official. Toronto is slated to take on the Seattle Mariners in the American League wild-card round. The series will lead off Friday at Rogers Centre. The Seattle Mariners defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-6 in 10 innings, and stamped their trip to Toronto when the Boston Red Sox tripped the Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a game called after five innings because of rain. Having clinched the top spot in the wild card, the Blue Jays will have home-field ad

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada's Denis Shapovalov will meet Taylor Fritz in Japan Open semifinal

    TOKYO — Canadian Denis Shapovalov remains perfect at the Japan Open. The seventh-seeded Canadian advanced to the seminals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Croatia's Borna Coric on Friday. "I think I played great today," said Shapovalov. "In general, my level the last two weeks has been great, so I'm very happy to be back in the semis." The 26-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont. native, who is coming off a final appearance at the Korean Open on Sunday, has yet to lose a set in Tokyo. Shapovalov will next face A

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Tanev's pre-season debut helps Flames beat Kraken 4-1

    CALGARY — When Chris Tanev last played in an NHL game in the spring, he was playing through a dislocated shoulder. He's healthy again and it showed on Monday night. Tanev scored in his pre-season debut and his longtime teammate Jacob Markstrom made 21 stops as Calgary defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 in NHL exhibition action. “It's good to get back and get into a game and get up and down the ice and compete." said Tanev, a key member of the Flames top-four on defence. “You can mimic it in practic

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds