Mateo Guendouzi may face disciplinary action after grabbing Neal Maupay's throat

Mateo Guendouzi — Mateo Guendouzi may add to Arsenal woe after midfielder grabs Brighton striker's Neal Maupay throat - Kevin Quigley

Arsenal’s Mateo Guendouzi could face disciplinary action after grabbing the Brighton striker Neal Maupay by the throat after Mikel Arteta’s team fell to their second defeat in four days.

“Some of the Arsenal players need to learn humility maybe sometimes,” Maupay said after being surrounded by Arteta’s team at the end of the game, which Brighton won with a goal by Maupay five minutes into added time. Arsenal were still upset by Maupay jumping into their goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the air in the first half. Leno fell, twisted his knee and had to be taken off by stretcher — Arsenal’s third injury since the restart.

Leno jabbed his finger at Maupay as he left the pitch and Brighton’s late winner brought the dispute back to a boil. TV pictures showing Guendouzi squeezing Maupay’s throat are likely to be looked at by the authorities.

“At half-time I went to Mikel Arteta to apologise as I never meant to injure their keeper,” Maupay said. “I just jumped to get the ball and when he landed he put his knee [out]. I apologise to their team and him as well. I have been through a bad injury so I know it is hard, but I never meant to hurt him. They are talking a lot first half. Second half when they were 1-0 up, they got what they deserved.

“Honestly until the keeper gets the ball you never know what could happen. I just want to get the ball. I think it was shoulder against shoulder and when he landed he twisted his knee. It is football and it is contact. I never meant to injure him and I am really sorry for him and wish him a speedy recovery.”

Arteta called the incident unfortunate and said Leno “was in a lot of pain. He’s still in pain.”

After his side’s first league win of 2020, Graham Potter, the Brighton manager, said: “We’re not a team that wants to see players injured, we’re respectful in that way, and it’s not nice to see a fellow professional carried off.

“I don’t think it was a malicious challenge, it’s just one of those things that happen in football. When you conceded a last minuet goal like that emotions are raw for both teams.”

Arsenal have now lost Leno, Granit Xhaka and Pablo Marí to injury in successive games and are eight points behind Chelsea in fourth. Their hopes of making even the Europa League spots are receding. Their record signing Nicolas Pépé opened the scoring with a superb curling shot but Lewis Dunk equalised after a goalmouth scramble and Maupay settled the game seconds before the final whistle.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches against Arsenal since losing their first meeting back in October 2017.