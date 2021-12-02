Matek Launches Winter Capsule

Matek, the California-based independent skiwear label, launched its latest collection of winter accessories this month.

Founded in 2018 by Abigail Stern, the brand has gained traction for its signature genderless Motmot Balaclava, which features a traditional, one-size-fits-all, knit recycled and virgin polyester snood-slash-beanie with cap-like recycled PE brim, as well as a deadstock neckwarmer-meets-dickie “Dik-Dik” and insulated women’s, men’s and kids’ ready-to-wear base layers.

For fall 2021, Stern launched Motmot Balaclava colorways, offered in neutral latte, frosty powder blue and ruby red for $110, available on the brand’s e-commerce, Shopbop and Urban Outfitters online.

Since its inception, Stern has designed each piece and the label around “honoring the heritage and attitude of the snow sport world and mountain culture while incorporating the technological advances in materials.”

For 2021, the founder married these ideas with an urban aesthetic, shooting the collection imagery amid New York City streets to display the brand’s stylish versatility from slope to street.

“Against the backdrop of Manhattan, our latest campaign spotlights Matek’s unique versatility as we transition our Motmot balaclava — in a range of fresh new hues and styled with our sleek, insulated essentials — onto the paved streets of the Upper East Side with effortless ease.”

