Matchup Roundup: New UFC, PFL, Bellator fights announced in the past week (Jan. 15-21)
MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.
But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.
Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC, PFL, and Bellator.
Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie or officially announced by the promotions from Jan. 15-21.
UFC Fight Night 236, Las Vegas, Feb. 10
UFC 298, Anaheim, Calif., Feb. 17
Women’s strawweight: With Tatiana Suarez out, Mackenzie Dern (13-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) steps in to fight Amanda Lemos (13-3-1 MMA, 7-3 UFC) (The OC Register)
Bantamweight: With Brady Hiestand out, Carlos Vera (11-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) steps in to fight Rinya Nakamura (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) (MMA Junkie)
Middleweight: With Ikram Aliserkov out, Roman Kopylov (12-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) steps in to fight Anthony Hernandez (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) (MMA Fighting)
PFL vs. Bellator: Champions, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 24
Heavyweight: Ryan Bader (31-7) vs. Renan Ferreira (12-3)
Middleweight: Johnny Eblen (14-0) vs. Impa Kasanganay (15-3)
Featherweight: Patricio Freire (35-7) vs. Jesus Pinedo (23-6-1)
Light heavyweight: Bruno Cappelozza (15-6) vs. Vadim Nemkov (17-2)
Light heavyweight: Yoel Romero (15-7) vs. Thiago Santos (22-11)
Lightweight: Clay Collard (24-11) vs. A.J. McKee (21-1)
Featherweight: Gabriel Braga (1-1) vs. Aaron Pico (12-4)
Lightweight: Kelsey DeSantis (1-2) vs. Claressa Shields (1-1)
Featherweight: Abdullah Al-Qahtani (7-1) vs. Edukondala Rao (4-1)
UFC Fight Night, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 2
Women’s strawweight: Josefine Knutsson (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Julia Polastri (12-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (Eurosport NL)
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, March 16
Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (26-17 MMA, 14-12 UFC) (MMA Junkie)
Bantamweight: With Toshiomi Kazama out, Chad Anheliger (11-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC) steps in to fight Charalampos Grigoriou (8-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, March 23
Heavyweight: Chris Barnett (23-8 MMA, 2-2 UFC) vs. Mohammed Usman (10-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC)
Featherweight: Gabriel Miranda (17-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) vs. Billy Quarantillo (18-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC)
UFC Fight Night, Atlantic City, N.J., March 30
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, April 6
Middleweight: Cesar Almeida (4-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Josh Fremd (11-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC) (Super Lutas)
Women’s strawweight: Cynthia Calvillo (9-6-1 MMA, 6-6-1 UFC) vs. Piera Rodriguez (9-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) (Eurosport NL)
UFC 300, Las Vegas, April 13
Lightweight: Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) vs. Max Holloway (25-7 MMA, 21-7 UFC) – for BMF title
Lightweight: Bobby Green (31-15-1 MMA, 12-10-1 UFC) vs. Jim Miller (37-17 MMA, 26-16 UFC)
UFC Fight Night, TBA, April 27
Women’s flyweight: Ariane Lipski (17-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC) vs. Karine Silva (17-4 MMA, 3-0 UFC) (MMA Hoje)
Lightweight: James Llontop (14-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Lando Vannata (12-6-2 MMA, 4-6-2 UFC) (MMA Fusion)
Lightweight: Hayisaer Maheshate (7-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) vs. Anshul Jubli (7-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)