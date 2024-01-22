Matchup Roundup: New UFC, PFL, Bellator fights announced in the past week (Jan. 15-21)

MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.

Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC, PFL, and Bellator.

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie or officially announced by the promotions from Jan. 15-21.

UFC Fight Night 236, Las Vegas, Feb. 10

UFC 298, Anaheim, Calif., Feb. 17

Mackenzie Dern

Women’s strawweight: With Tatiana Suarez out, Mackenzie Dern (13-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) steps in to fight Amanda Lemos (13-3-1 MMA, 7-3 UFC) (The OC Register)

Bantamweight: With Brady Hiestand out, Carlos Vera (11-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) steps in to fight Rinya Nakamura (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

Middleweight: With Ikram Aliserkov out, Roman Kopylov (12-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) steps in to fight Anthony Hernandez (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

PFL vs. Bellator: Champions, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 24

Heavyweight: Ryan Bader (31-7) vs. Renan Ferreira (12-3)

Middleweight: Johnny Eblen (14-0) vs. Impa Kasanganay (15-3)

Featherweight: Patricio Freire (35-7) vs. Jesus Pinedo (23-6-1)

Light heavyweight: Bruno Cappelozza (15-6) vs. Vadim Nemkov (17-2)

Light heavyweight: Yoel Romero (15-7) vs. Thiago Santos (22-11)

Lightweight: Clay Collard (24-11) vs. A.J. McKee (21-1)

Featherweight: Gabriel Braga (1-1) vs. Aaron Pico (12-4)

Lightweight: Kelsey DeSantis (1-2) vs. Claressa Shields (1-1)

Featherweight: Abdullah Al-Qahtani (7-1) vs. Edukondala Rao (4-1)

UFC Fight Night, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 2

Sep 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Josefine Knutsson (red gloves) prepares to fight Marnic Mann (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Women’s strawweight: Josefine Knutsson (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Julia Polastri (12-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (Eurosport NL)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, March 16

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 04: Ovince Saint Preux

celebrates his victory over Corey Anderson in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (26-17 MMA, 14-12 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

Bantamweight: With Toshiomi Kazama out, Chad Anheliger (11-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC) steps in to fight Charalampos Grigoriou (8-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Story continues

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, March 23

Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jake Collier (red gloves) fights Chris Barnett (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Heavyweight: Chris Barnett (23-8 MMA, 2-2 UFC) vs. Mohammed Usman (10-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Featherweight: Gabriel Miranda (17-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) vs. Billy Quarantillo (18-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, Atlantic City, N.J., March 30

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, April 6

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Cynthia Calvillo battles Andrea Lee in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Middleweight: Cesar Almeida (4-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Josh Fremd (11-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC) (Super Lutas)

Women’s strawweight: Cynthia Calvillo (9-6-1 MMA, 6-6-1 UFC) vs. Piera Rodriguez (9-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) (Eurosport NL)

UFC 300, Las Vegas, April 13

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) vs. Max Holloway (25-7 MMA, 21-7 UFC) – for BMF title

Lightweight: Bobby Green (31-15-1 MMA, 12-10-1 UFC) vs. Jim Miller (37-17 MMA, 26-16 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, April 27

Dec 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ariane Lipski (left) reacts after defeating Casey O’Neill (not pictured) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Women’s flyweight: Ariane Lipski (17-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC) vs. Karine Silva (17-4 MMA, 3-0 UFC) (MMA Hoje)

Lightweight: James Llontop (14-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Lando Vannata (12-6-2 MMA, 4-6-2 UFC) (MMA Fusion)

Lightweight: Hayisaer Maheshate (7-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) vs. Anshul Jubli (7-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie