Matchup Roundup: New UFC, PFL, Bellator fights announced in the past week (Oct. 21-27)

UFC 310, Las Vegas, Dec. 7

Martin Buday

Heavyweight: Martin Buday (14-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (13-2-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (Vestnik MMA)

UFC Fight Night, Tampa, Fla., Dec. 14

.

Lightweight: Joel Alvarez (21-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) vs. Drakkar Klose (15-2-1 MMA, 9-2 UFC) (Eurosport España)

Bantamweight: Daniel Marcos (16-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (18-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Jan. 11

Jul 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Abdul Razak Alhassan (red gloves) reacts during a pause in his fight against Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Flyweight: Felipe Bunes (13-7 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Jose Johnson (16-9 MMA, 1-2 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

Light heavyweight: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (9-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Bruno Lopes (13-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (Bert MMA)

Middleweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6 MMA, 6-6-1 UFC) vs. Cesar Almeida (6-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) (Leo Guimaraes)

UFC Fight Night, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 1

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov (15-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) vs. Andre Muniz (24-6 MMA, 6-2 UFC) (MMA Mania)

