Matchup Roundup: New UFC, PFL, Bellator fights announced in the past week (Oct. 21-27)
MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.
But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.
Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC, PFL and Bellator.
Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie or officially announced by the promotions from Oct. 21-27.
UFC 310, Las Vegas, Dec. 7
Heavyweight: Martin Buday (14-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (13-2-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (Vestnik MMA)
UFC Fight Night, Tampa, Fla., Dec. 14
Lightweight: Joel Alvarez (21-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) vs. Drakkar Klose (15-2-1 MMA, 9-2 UFC) (Eurosport España)
Bantamweight: Daniel Marcos (16-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (18-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) (MMA Junkie)
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Jan. 11
Flyweight: Felipe Bunes (13-7 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Jose Johnson (16-9 MMA, 1-2 UFC) (MMA Junkie)
Light heavyweight: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (9-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Bruno Lopes (13-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (Bert MMA)
Middleweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6 MMA, 6-6-1 UFC) vs. Cesar Almeida (6-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) (Leo Guimaraes)
UFC Fight Night, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 1
Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov (15-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) vs. Andre Muniz (24-6 MMA, 6-2 UFC) (MMA Mania)
