Matchup Roundup: New UFC fights announced in the past week (Dec. 4-10)

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie or officially announced by the promotions from Dec. 4-10.

UFC 296, Las Vegas, Saturday

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Feb. 3

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Feb. 10

UFC 298, Anaheim, Calif., Feb. 17

UFC Fight Night, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 2

UFC 299, TBA, March 9

Flyweight: Assu Almabayev (18-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. CJ Vergara (12-4-1 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Flyweight: Assu Almabayev (18-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. CJ Vergara (12-4-1 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Women’s flyweight: Maycee Barber (13-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (18-5 MMA, 11-5 UFC) (MMA Mania)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, March 16

Ode Osbourne

Flyweight: Jafel Filho (15-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) vs. Ode Osbourne (12-6 MMA, 4-4 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, March 23

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie