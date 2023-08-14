Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Aug. 7-13)
MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.
But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.
Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.
Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie or officially announced by a promotion from Aug. 7-13.
UFC 292, Boston, Saturday
UFC Fight Night, Paris, Sept. 2
UFC 293, Sydney, Sept. 9
Noche UFC, Las Vegas, Sept. 16
Lightweight: Natan Levy (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) vs. Alex Reyes (13-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) (Eurosport NL)
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Sept. 23
Bantamweight: Javid Basharat (14-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) vs. Victor Henry (23-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC) (MMA Mania)
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Oct. 7
Bantamweight: Johnny Munoz (12-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC) vs. Aori Qileng (20-9 MMA, 2-3 UFC)
Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez (19-4-2 MMA, 7-2-1 UFC) vs. Montel Jackson (13-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) (Eurosport NL)
Bellator 300, San Diego, Oct. 7
Heavyweight: Champion Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA, 9-2 BMMA) vs. Linton Vassell (24-8 MMA, 12-5 BMMA) – for title (The MMA Hour)
Women’s featherweight: Champion Cris Cyborg (26-2 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) vs. Cat Zingano (14-4 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) – for title (The MMA Hour)
Lightweight: Champion Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) vs. Brent Primus (12-3 MMA, 10-3 BMMA) – for title (The MMA Hour)
Women’s flyweight: Champion Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2 MMA, 12-2 BMMA) – for title (The MMA Hour)
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Oct. 14
Women’s flyweight: Viviane Araujo (11-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC) vs. Jennifer Maia (21-9-1 MMA, 6-5 UFC) (Sherdog)
Women’s bantamweight: Tainara Lisboa (6-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (8-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (MMA Fighting)
UFC 294, Abu Dhabi, Oct. 21
Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas (8-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) vs. Abu Azaitar (14-2-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) (MMA Mania)
UFC Fight Night, Sao Paulo, Nov. 4
Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes (10-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (10-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) (MMA Fighting)