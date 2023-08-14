Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Aug. 7-13)

MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.

Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie or officially announced by a promotion from Aug. 7-13.

UFC 292, Boston, Saturday

UFC Fight Night, Paris, Sept. 2

UFC 293, Sydney, Sept. 9

Noche UFC, Las Vegas, Sept. 16

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 30: (L-R) Natan Levy of Israel kicks Mike Breeden in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Lightweight: Natan Levy (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) vs. Alex Reyes (13-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) (Eurosport NL)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Sept. 23

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 14: (R-L) Javid Basharat of Afghanistan battles Mateus Mendonca of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Bantamweight: Javid Basharat (14-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) vs. Victor Henry (23-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC) (MMA Mania)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Oct. 7

Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pedro Munhoz (red gloves) fights Chris Gutierrez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Bantamweight: Johnny Munoz (12-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC) vs. Aori Qileng (20-9 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez (19-4-2 MMA, 7-2-1 UFC) vs. Montel Jackson (13-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) (Eurosport NL)

Bellator 300, San Diego, Oct. 7

Cris Cyborg

Heavyweight: Champion Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA, 9-2 BMMA) vs. Linton Vassell (24-8 MMA, 12-5 BMMA) – for title (The MMA Hour)

Women’s featherweight: Champion Cris Cyborg (26-2 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) vs. Cat Zingano (14-4 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) – for title (The MMA Hour)

Lightweight: Champion Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) vs. Brent Primus (12-3 MMA, 10-3 BMMA) – for title (The MMA Hour)

Women’s flyweight: Champion Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2 MMA, 12-2 BMMA) – for title (The MMA Hour)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Oct. 14

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Jennifer Maia (red gloves) prepares to fight Casey O’Neill (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Women’s flyweight: Viviane Araujo (11-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC) vs. Jennifer Maia (21-9-1 MMA, 6-5 UFC) (Sherdog)

Women’s bantamweight: Tainara Lisboa (6-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (8-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

UFC 294, Abu Dhabi, Oct. 21

Jun 24, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) celebrates after he defeats Cody Brundage (red gloves) fights in a middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas (8-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) vs. Abu Azaitar (14-2-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) (MMA Mania)

UFC Fight Night, Sao Paulo, Nov. 4

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 25: (R-L) Don’Tale Mayes battles Augusto Sakai of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes (10-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (10-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

