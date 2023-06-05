Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (May 29-June 4)

MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.

Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie or officially announced by a promotion from May 29-June 4.

UFC 289, Vancouver, June 10

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, July 1

Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov (19-5 MMA, 3-4 UFC) vs. Alexandr Romanov (16-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

Women’s bantamweight: Macy Chiasson (8-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) vs. Yana Santos (14-7 MMA, 4-4 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, July 15

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 17: (L-R) Austin Lingo punches Jacob Kilburn in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Featherweight: Melquizael Costa (19-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Austin Lingo (9-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

UFC 291, Salt Lake City, July 29

Women’s flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira (12-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) vs. Joanne Wood (16-8 MMA, 8-8 UFC) (Mirror Fighting)

Middleweight: Roman Kopylov (10-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (11-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Welterweight: Yohan Lainesse (9-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (11-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Aug. 12

Women’s strawweight: Iasmin Lucindo (14-5 MMA, 1-1 UFC) vs. Polyana Viana (13-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

UFC 292, Boston, Aug. 19

Bellator 299, Dublin, Sept. 23

Aaron Pico

Featherweight: Pedro Carvalho (13-7 MMA, 6-4 BMMA) vs. Aaron Pico (11-4 MMA, 11-4 BMMA) (MMA Fighting)

Welterweight: Levan Chokheli (12-2 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) vs. Sabah Homasi (17-11 MMA, 6-5 BMMA) (Setanta Sports)

UFC Fight Night, São Paulo, Nov. 4

Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida (17-4 MMA, 4-0 UFC) vs. Curtis Blaydes (19-2 MMA, 17-4 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

