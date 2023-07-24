Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (July 17-23)
MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.
But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.
Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.
Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie or officially announced by a promotion from July 17-23
UFC 291, Salt Lake City, Saturday
Welterweight: With Miguel Baeza out, Darrius Flowers (12-5-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) steps in to fight Jake Matthews (17-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC) (Eurosport NL)
UFC on ESPN 50, Nashville, Tenn., Aug. 5
Featherweight: With Steve Garcia out, Jesse Butler (12-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC) steps in to fight Sean Woodson (9-1-1 MMA, 3-1-1 UFC)
Bantamweight: With Said Nurmagomedov out, Raoni Barcelos (17-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC) steps in to fight Kyler Phillips (10-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC)
14-pound contract weight : With Umar Nurmagomedov out, Rob Font (20-6 MMA, 10-5 UFC) steps in to fight Cory Sandhagen (16-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) (ESPN)
Bellator 298, Sioux Falls, S.D., Aug. 11
UFC Fight Night, Paris, Sept. 2
Bantamweight: Yanis Ghemmouri (12-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Caolan Loughran (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (MMA reporter Al Zullino)
UFC 293, Sydney, Sept. 9
Welterweight: Blood Diamond (3-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC) vs. Charlie Radtke (7-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (Telegraph Sport)
Featherweight: Gabriel Miranda (16-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Shane Young (13-7 MMA, 2-4 UFC) (Laerte Viana)
Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro (9-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC) vs. Anton Turkalj (8-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC)
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Sept. 23
Women’s bantamweight: Montserrat Rendon (5-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Tamires Vidal (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) (Eurosport NL)
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Oct. 7
Women’s strawweight: Vanessa Demopoulos (9-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC) vs. Kanaka Murata (12-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Oct. 14
UFC 294, Abu Dhabi, Oct. 21
Lightweight: Champion Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA, 13-1 UFC) vs. Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA, 22-9 UFC)
Middleweight: Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) vs. Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC)
Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov (14-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC)
UFC Fight Night, Sao Paulo, Nov. 4
Middleweight: Caio Borralho (14-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (35-8-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) (Laerte Viana)