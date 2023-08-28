Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Aug. 21-27)

MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.

Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie or officially announced by the promotions from Aug. 21-27.

UFC 293, Sydney, Sept. 9

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: (R-L) Manel Kape of Angola punches David Dvorak of the Czech Republic in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Flyweight: With Kai Kara-France out, Felipe Dos Santos (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) steps in vs. Manel Kape (18-6 MMA, 3-2 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast (14-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC) vs. Landon Quinones (7-1-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

Welterweight: Kiefer Crosbie (10-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Kevin Jousset (8-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

Noche UFC, Las Vegas, Sept. 16

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Josh Fremd (blue gloves) reacts after fighting Sedriques Dumas (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Middleweight: With Anthony Hernandez out, Josh Fremd (11-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) steps in vs. Roman Kopylov (11-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Oct. 7

Sep 8, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Abdul Razak Alhassan (red gloves) fights Niko Price (blue gloves) during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Middleweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC) vs. Joe Pyfer (11-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Bellator 300, San Diego, Oct. 7

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Oct. 14

Dec 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; (EditorÕs Note: Graphic Content) Darren Elkins (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Jonathan Pearce (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Bantamweight: Christian Rodriguez (9-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) vs. Cameron Saaiman (9-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Featherweight: TJ Brown (17-9 MMA, 3-3 UFC) vs. Darren Elkins (27-11 MMA, 17-10 UFC) (Eurosport NL)

UFC Fight Night, São Paulo, Nov. 4

Nicolas Dalby

Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim (15-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) vs. Nicolas Dalby (22-5-1 MMA, 6-4 UFC) (Eurosport NL)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Nov. 18

Jun 24, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Amanda Ribas (red gloves) fights Maycee Barber (blue gloves) in a women flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Bantamweight: Nick Aguirre (7-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Payton Talbott (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Women’s strawweight: Luana Pinheiro (11-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) vs. Amanda Ribas (12-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC) (MMA Hoje)

Lightweight: Nikolas Motta (13-5 MMA, 1-2 UFC) vs. Trey Ogden (16-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC) (Eurosport NL)

