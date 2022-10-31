Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Oct. 24-30)

MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.

Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie from Oct. 24-30.

UFC Fight Night 215, Las Vegas, Nov. 19

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 14: (R-L) Ion Cutelaba of Moldova battles Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight fight at UFC APEX on May 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Light heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba (16-8-1 MMA, 5-7-1 UFC) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

UFC 282, Las Vegas, Dec. 10

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell (15-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) vs. Ilia Topuria (12-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) (Fight Bananas)

Bantamweight: Jay Perrin (10-6 MMA, 0-2 UFC) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Bellator vs. RIZIN, Saitama, Japan, Dec. 31

Lightweight: Roberto de Souza (14-1) vs. A.J. McKee (19-1)

Featherweight: Patricio Freire (34-5) vs. Kleber Koike Erbst (31-5-1)

Bantamweight: Juan Archuleta (26-4) vs. Soo Chul Kim (18-6-1)

Flyweight: Kyoji Horiguchi (30-5) vs. Hiromosa Ougikubu (25-6-2)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie