Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (May 16-21)

MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.

Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie or officially announced by a promotion from May 16-21.

UFC on ESPN 45, Las Vegas, June 3

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 30: (R-L) Jared Gordon battles Grant Dawson in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Lightweight: With Ludovit Klein out, Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) steps in to fight Jim Miller (35-17 MMA, 24-16 UFC) (MMA Underground)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, June 17

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) Pat Sabatini faces Damon Jackson in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Flyweight: Felipe Bunes (13-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-8 MMA, 1-5 UFC) (Eurosport NL)

Featherweight: Lucas Almeida (14-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Pat Sabatini (17-4 MMA, 4-1 UFC) (Eurosport NL)

UFC on ABC 5, Jacksonville, Fla., June 24

Feb 12, 2023; Perth, WA, AUSTRALIA; Jack Jenkins (red gloves) reacts after defeating Don Shainis (not pictured) during UFC 284 at RAC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Featherweight: Jamall Emmers (19-6 MMA, 2-2 UFC) vs. Jack Jenkins (11-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) (Twitter user Bendaman2001)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, July 1

Lightweight: Vinc Pichel (14-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (10-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

Welterweight: Rinat Fakhretdinov (20-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) vs. Kevin Lee (19-7 MMA, 11-7 UFC) (MMA Underground)

UFC 290, Las Vegas, July 8

Feb 12, 2023; Perth, WA, AUSTRALIA; Jimmy Crute (red gloves) and Alonzo Menifield (blue gloves) react after a draw was announced during UFC 284 at RAC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute (12-3-1 MMA, 4-3-1 UFC) vs. Alonzo Menifield (13-3-1 MMA, 6-3-1 UFC) (Skinny Bets)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, July 15

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 16: (L-R) Istela Nunes of Brazil kicks Sam Hughes in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Lightweight: Evan Elder (7-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC) vs. Genaro Valdez (10-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC) (ESPN Deportes)

Women’s strawweight: Viktoriya Dudakova (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Istela Nunes (6-4-1 MMA, 0-3 UFC)

Middleweight: Albert Duraev (16-4 MMA, 2-1 UFC) vs. Jun Yong Park (16-5 MMA, 6-2 UFC) (Korean Top Team YouTube channel)

UFC Fight Night, London, July 22

Jan 21, 2023; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Johnny Walker (not pictured) during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason da Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Middleweight: Paul Craig (16-6-1 MMA, 8-6-1 UFC) vs. Andre Muniz (23-5 MMA, 5-1 UFC) (Laerte Viana)

UFC 291, Salt Lake City, July 29

Apr 14, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Dustin Poirier (red gloves) fights against Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) vs. Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC)

Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) vs. Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC)

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov (14-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA, 15-6 UFC) vs. Bobby Green (29-14-1 MMA, 10-9-1 UFC)

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa (18-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC) vs. Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA, 10-6 UFC)

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-8-1 MMA, 10-6 UFC)

Welterweight: Michel Pereira (28-11 MMA, 6-2 UFC) vs. Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, Aug. 5

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Tatiana Suarez kicks Montana De La Rosa in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (18-7-1 MMA, 6-4-1 UFC) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

Light heavyweight: Tanner Boser (20-10-1 MMA, 4-5 UFC) vs. Aleksa Camur (6-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) (MMA Junkie)

Women’s strawweight: Virna Jandiroba (19-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) vs. Tatiana Suarez (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) (MMA reporter Igor Melotto)

Bellator, Sioux Falls, S.D., Aug. 11

Welterweight: Logan Storley (14-2 MMA, 9-2 BMMA) vs. Brennan Ward (17-6 MMA, 12-6 BMMA) (MMA Junkie)

Featherweight: Kai Kamaka III (11-5-1 MMA, 5-1 BMMA) vs. Akhmed Magomedov (10-1 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) (BellatorZone)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Aug. 12

Women’s strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (10-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) (ESPN Deportes)

UFC 292, Boston, Aug. 19

Bantamweight: Champion Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) vs. Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC)

Women’s strawweight: Zhang Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) vs. Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, Aug. 26

May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Fernie Garcia moves in for a hit against Journey Newsom during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bantamweight: Fernie Garcia (10-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC) vs. Rinya Nakamura (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) (ESPN Deportes)

