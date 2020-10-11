Matching Michael Schumacher record was beyond my wildest dreams – Lewis Hamilton

An emotional Lewis Hamilton said drawing level with Michael Schumacher’s Formula One victory record is beyond his wildest dreams.

Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s Eifel Grand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher drove to his final victory in China.

For most it seemed inconceivable that Schumacher’s extraordinary tally would be beaten, but Hamilton can become the most decorated driver the sport has seen with a record-equalling seventh world championship almost certain to follow this year.

His landmark win at the Nurburgring moved him 69 points clear of team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the standings with just 156 points available over the concluding six rounds.

Hamilton equalled the record at a venue 52 miles south of the Kerpen kart track where Schumacher honed his skill.

Little is known of the 51-year-old’s condition following his skiing accident almost seven years ago.

His son Mick, who was alongside him in the French Alps that fateful day, presented Hamilton with his father’s crash helmet in the moments after Sunday’s race as a present from the family.

Hamilton held the red lid aloft to a gracious applause from the 13,500 socially-distanced fans and then took the helmet on to the podium as he celebrated his historic victory.

“I grew up watching Michael winning all those grands prix and I could not fathom equalling him,” said the 35-year-old.

“Getting to Formula One was the first step of the dream and then emulating Ayrton Senna. But Michael’s record was just so far ahead.

View photos (PA Graphics) More

“It is beyond my wildest dreams that I am here today having equalled that record and I just feel humbled by the moment. It has not sunk in.

“Michael is, and always will be, a legend of the sport and I feel very honoured to have one of his helmets.”

Aged 22, Hamilton claimed his first triumph in just his sixth appearance at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix after bursting on to the global sporting stage in a breakthrough campaign for McLaren. He has won at least one race in each of the 14 seasons in which he has competed.

Hamilton paid tribute to his father, Anthony, who worked four jobs to make it all possible.

View photos Lewis Hamilton, left, with his dad Anthony (Martin Rickett/PA) More

“My first win will always be a standout moment for me because we can all understand what it is like when you are a kid dreaming to be in the sport,” added Hamilton.

Story continues