A matching mani and pedi is bang on trend – once more

Sali Hughes
·2 min read

When was the last time your tips’n’toes matched? For me it must have been when I was about 10 and working with whatever polish I had manage to pilfer from my mother. For all of recent beauty history, to be matchy-matchy with finger and toenail lacquer was to commit a fashion faux pas – the beauty equivalent of double denim.

The chosen colour is frost- and shimmer-free, most often nude pink, glossy scarlet or deep blood-red tones

Julia Diogo

Why choose, when I could do a bordeaux for one and navy blue for the other? Or racing green fingers and chocolate toes, perhaps. It would never have occurred to me to pull just one swatch from the salon colour wheel, or a single bottle from the chemist’s shelf. I’ve seldom seen a match on anyone else, either (there are several chat threads about whether a synchronised toe-and-hand scheme is even permissible in modern society).

But beauty is a fickle mistress and matching tips’n’toes are, I am informed by London’s coolest nail artists, extremely hot for the first time in a couple of decades.

The very talented Julia Diogo, AKA Instagram’s @paintedbyjools and resident nail artist at Corinthia spa in central London, has recently seen a sharp increase in requests for a single hue at both extremities.

“The matching mani and pedi is very much back,” she says, and it seems this is largely thanks to the “clean girl” minimalism movement in fashion and beauty, in which women are cutting out vivid colour, prints and fuss for a simpler style that’s more effortless in appearance.

Related: It’s hot and I give in: it’s time for a makeup setting spray | Sali Hughes

Diogo believes it stands to reason that women dressing from a limited colour palette will want to keep any additional nail shades to a minimum. “Everyone seems to be stripping back to a neutral wardrobe. People want to look classic and well put together. A matching mani and pedi really adds to that chic aesthetic,” she says.

According to Diogo, the chosen colour is invariably frost- and shimmer-free. Her clients – me among them – consult their diaries and most often pick milky nude pinks, glossy scarlet or deep blood-red tones (Diogo swears by Bio Sculpture’s salon-only Pinotage, but Nailberry’s Noirberry, £15, and CND’s Vinylux in Oxblood or Bloodline, both £8.95, can give a similar look at home) for their ability to match any event, outfit or dress code, and to ensure no jarring with surrounding colours or schemes.This is very much a 1970s mum-style paint job, only shorter in length – and without the smouldering Silk Cut.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Canada's Szeryk starts CP Women's Open with one of her best rounds of the LPGA season

    OTTAWA — One of the best rounds of Maddie Szeryk's LPGA Tour season could not have come at a better time. Szeryk, from London, Ont., shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday in the first round of the CP Women's Open. She and Hamilton's Alena Sharp finished the day as the low Canadians, tied for 16th with six other players. The 26-year-old Szeryk missed the cut six straight times to start the season before a 67 and a 64 helped her tie for 36th at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on July 13. She said on

  • Allegations of harassment, abuse, transphobia emerge within 'You Can Play'

    A former director of the organization, which works "to ensure the safety and inclusion" of LGBTQ+ athletes and fans, is alleging serious issues within it.

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Countdown to 2023 games begins as Team P.E.I. returns from Canada Summer Games

    The 2022 Canada Summer Games have wrapped up, and Team P.E.I. is taking the competition home with them. The Games' closing ceremony was presented on Sunday night following two weeks of competition in the Niagara region of Ontario. The ceremony, held at a park overlooking the world-famous Niagara Falls, ended with a fireworks show as the Canada Games flag was handed over to the future hosts, Team P.E.I. The province will host the 2023 Winter Games in just six months' time, since these summer game

  • Alouettes suspend fullback Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation. Normand, a former teacher, faces two charges of luring a child under 18, including one count of luring a child under 16, or who the accused believed was under 16 at the time of the offence. The offences are alleged to have occurred Aug. 9, 2022. Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said both offences involve a single victim. "To respect all parties involved,

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Bethel-Thompson, Peters combine to lead Argos past Ticats 37-20

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson staggered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before Jamal Peters delivered the knockout blow. Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes while Peters returned one of his three interceptions 67 yards for a major to lead the Toronto Argonauts past Hamilton 37-20 on a breezy Friday night. Two of Bethel-Thompson's TD strikes came in the decisive third quarter as Toronto outscored the Ticats 17-3 with the wind to take a 27-19 advantage. Peters cemented the CFL victory, returni

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i