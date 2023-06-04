MATCHDAY: Stuttgart takes 3-goal lead into 2nd leg of Bundesliga playoff at Hamburg

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

Stuttgart has a handy 3-0 lead from the first leg of its Bundesliga promotion-relegation playoff against Hamburger SV but the second leg is being played in Hamburg's 57,000-capacity stadium in front of a passionate crowd. If Stuttgart can hold off an unlikely Hamburg comeback, it will secure top-division status for a fourth successive season. Hamburg played every season since the Bundesliga's foundation until relegation to the second division in 2018 and hasn't been back since.

