MATCHDAY: Relegation focus in Premier League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

The focus switches to the fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League, with last-place Southampton needing to beat Nottingham Forest to stand a chance of staying up. Southampton is five points behind next-to-last Everton, which plays Brighton away, and six off third-to-last Forest. The other match sees Leicester, which is only out of the relegation zone on goal difference, play Fulham away.

ITALY

Bottom club Sampdoria will be mathematically relegated from Serie A if it loses at Udinese. There are four rounds remaining after Monday’s matches. Sampdoria has won just two of its matches since the start of the year. Salernitana and Empoli play each other with both teams locked on 35 points, eight above the relegation zone. Salernitana is unbeaten in its last 10 matches. Empoli beat Bologna last week to end a run of three straight losses. Bologna will be looking to bounce back from that loss when it visits Sassuolo.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press