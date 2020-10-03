Matchday previews: Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds host Manchester City; Roma seek first win of season against Udinese

A look at what's happening around European football on Saturday:

England

Everton hosts Brighton seeking a fourth successive victory to start the Premier League. The astute management of Carlo Ancelotti, the quality of James Rodriguez, and the goal-scoring form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin has fuelled the strong start for the club whose highest finishes since winning the English championship in 1987 are fourth the following year and in 2005.

It's been a mixed start, though, for England's biggest spender in the summer transfer window at over $280 million for Chelsea. Frank Lampard's side hosts Crystal Palace with only four points out of a possible nine but with Christian Pulisic fit enough to make the squad for the first time. Pep Guardiola comes up against mentor Marcelo Bielsa as Manchester City travel to Leeds. Guardiola has been a disciple of Bielsa since 2006, when he flew to Argentina in the latter stages of his playing career to discuss a move into coaching. Saturday's action is completed by Newcastle hosting Burnley, who are still without a point. Newcastle have managed only three shots on target in the league in as many games, although all three have resulted in goals to collect four points.

Spain

Luis SuÃ¡rez looks to rekindle the excitement generated from his strong debut with AtlÃ©tico Madrid when they host Villarreal. SuÃ¡rez scored twice as a late substitute in a 6-1 victory over Granada in his first match with Diego Simeone's club after transferring from Barcelona. But he and his teammates failed to finish their chances midweek at newly promoted Huesca in a 0-0 draw. Unai Emery's Villarreal have lost only one of four matches. Also, Getafe have yet to concede a goal in three matches before visiting Real Sociedad.

Germany

Borussia Dortmund aim to atone for a shock defeat at Augsburg last weekend with a convincing performance at home against Freiburg in the Bundesliga. "They were three lost points that we'll miss in the end," Dortmund forward Marco Reus said of losing in Augsburg 2-0. Dortmund coach Lucien Favre will be hoping for an early goal to settle any nerves among his young players. Gio Reyna and Jude Bellingham are 17, while Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland are 20.

Cologne hosts Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach for the Rhine derby, and the pressure is on as neither side has started the season as planned. Gladbach have one point and Cologne none after two games. Hoffenheim, who started with two wins, visit Eintracht Frankfurt. Promoted sides Arminia Bielefeld and Stuttgart face Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen, respectively. Schalke's new coach Manual Baum faces a tough start at Leipzig. Schalke is already on an18-game run without a win.

Italy

Roma seek their first win of the season when they visit Udinese, who lost their opening two matches. Roma were stripped of a point following their opening-round draw at Hellas Verona for using an ineligible player, then drew at home with Juventus. Promoted Crotona visit Sassuolo seeking their first points of the season. The Genoa-Torino match was postponed due to a large outbreak of the coronavirus within Genoa's squad, with nearly 20 players and staff members testing positive.

