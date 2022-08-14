MATCHDAY: Liverpool-Palace in England; Atlético season debut

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Darwin Nunez could be handed his first competitive start for Liverpool in its home game against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Uruguay striker, who joined from Benfica in the offseason, started on the bench for the win over Manchester City in the Community Shield and the draw at Fulham in the opening round of the league. He came on and scored in both games. Nunez could take the place of Roberto Firmino while center back Joel Matip has joined Liverpool's injury list. Palace is also looking for a first league win, having opened with a home loss to Arsenal.

SPAIN

Atlético Madrid starts its Spanish league campaign at Getafe, with Álvaro Morata likely playing in the striker position after returning from a loan with Juventus and impressing in the preseason. Atlético was reportedly looking to transfer Morata to another club again but decided to keep him after his good performances. He helps make up for the departure of veteran Luis Suárez, who did not have his contract renewed at the end of last season. Athletic Bilbao, with coach Ernesto Valverde back at the helm, hosts Mallorca, while Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis hosts Elche.

ITALY

Juventus will be without a number of players for its opening match of the season at home against Sassuolo. Paul Pogba, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge are all injured, as it goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, while Moise Kean and Adrien Rabiot are suspended. Juventus ended last season in fourth and without a trophy for the first time in 11 years. Title rival Napoli will be much changed from last season when it plays at Hellas Verona. Captain Lorenzo Insigne and all-time leading scorer Dries Mertens both left the club in the offseason, as did key defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

