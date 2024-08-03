Matchday info for our home match v FC Twente

Tickets, travel & more

A pinch of the UEFA Champions League will come to the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday when we face FC Twente in the third qualifying round at 20:45 CEST! To help you prepare for the first leg as best as possible, we have summarised all the key info about coming to the stadium here.

Tickets

Tickets are available online in our Ticket Shop for all registered users. In order to see the match in the ticket shop, you have to be registered already. to the ONLINE Ticket Shop

Ticket sharing: season-ticket holders or those purchasing tickets individually have the opportunity, as always, to share tickets with friends, family or acquaintances, with the details on that below:

On match day, the Ticket Info Points on the West and East sides are to open for you from 17:45 to help with any problems or issues with digital tickets.

The Ticketing & Service Center is also open from 10:00 to 17:45 CEST as well as an hour after the final whistle.

Travel

As always, we recommend making the most of the (free) public transport offering!

BY CAR/SHUTTLE The stadium car park opens from 07:00 but tends to fill up well ahead of kick-off time. From 18:45, our FREE SHUTTLE SERVICE will operate from the free car parks at the Messezentrum, Designer Outlet Center as well as Hanuschplatz in the city centre. We advise you to arrive as early as possible due to the traffic.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT With your match ticket, you can travel for free on local public transport from six hours before kick-off until the last service of the day. That applies to all Salzburger Verkehrsverbund bus and train lines (in the federal state of Salzburg including the 260 corridor line as well as the entire Salzburg local train network to Ostermiething station) as well as the S-Bahn line to Freilassing train station. Match tickets are also valid in the same time period on the 150 line from Salzburg to Bad Ischl, the 140 line from Salzburg to Mondsee, the 156 line from St. Gilgen to Mondsee and the Straßwalchen line to Friedburg. The ÖBB/SVV special train schedule can be found HERE . There will be no Salzburger NachtStern service.



Around the stadium

The fan park on the west side of the stadium will open to offer its side programme from 17:45. One of our players not in action and Bullidibumm will be there an hour before kick-off to sign autographs.

NEW: Our Bullidikidz Info Point on the west side of the Red Bull Arena is the place to go to for any matters or special offers for our young fans!

Our Bull Shop at the East Side of the Red Bull Arena is open from 10:00 CET until kick-off, and again for 45 minutes after the final whistle,

The stadium is to open two hours before kick-off.

Kiosk offering at the stadium

Please note that payment can only be made cashlessly at the Red Bull Arena's kiosks! All the usual credit and debit cards can be used. All the information on Cashless Payment can be found HERE.

There is a €2 deposit on cups. If you want to donate the deposit, cups can be left by exits and the proceeds donated to the Wings for Life foundation.

Other

Planning on taking an umbrella, handbag or camera? Everything you are allowed and not allowed at the Red Bull Arena can be read here in our stadium rules:

