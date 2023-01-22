MATCHDAY: Fulham hosts Tottenham, PSG in French Cup action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Tottenham is losing sight of the top four heading into its away match at Fulham that completes the latest round in the Premier League. With just one win in its last five games, Tottenham is in fifth place — six points behind Manchester United in fourth. Fulham is enjoying an impressive return to the top flight and can go above Spurs and Brighton into fifth with a win at Craven Cottage. Fulham's last home game saw the team beat Chelsea.

SPAIN

Valencia hosts Almería looking to halt a two-game losing streak in the Spanish league. It hasn't won in the competition since a 3-0 victory against Real Betis before the World Cup break. That was Valencia's only win in its last eight league matches. Gennaro Gattuso's team sits only two points from the relegation zone. Almería is just behind Valencia in the standings, one point from the demotion zone. It also hasn't won since before the World Cup, with two draws and a loss after the stoppage.

ITALY

Following its Italian Super Cup win over AC Milan, Inter Milan hosts Empoli at the San Siro in Serie A with Romelu Lukaku likely an option off the bench. The Nerazzurri moved up to third place after Juventus was penalized 15 points for false accounting. Bologna meets last-place Cremonese.

FRANCE

Record 14-time French Cup winner Paris Saint-Germain has included star forwards Kylian Mbappé and Neymar in its squad at amateur team Pays de Cassel for a place in the round of 16. PSG coach Christophe Galtier has rested World Cup winner Lionel Messi for a game the Qatari-backed club was allowed to move back after playing an exhibition match in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press