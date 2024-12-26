Matchday donation drive to fight hygiene poverty

Fans are being asked to donate essential hygiene products at points around the Molineux Stadium [Getty Images]

A matchday donation drive to tackle hygiene poverty will take place later as Wolverhampton Wanderers play Manchester United at home for their Premier League Boxing Day fixture.

Both Wolves and its foundation are backing the Christmas campaign by the Multibank charity, which is distributing essential hygiene packs.

Fans are being asked to donate hygiene products at drop-off points around the Molineux Stadium before kick-off at 17:30 GMT.

Items being collected include soap, shampoo, shower gel, deodorant, toothpaste, and toothbrushes, which must be sealed and within the expiration date.

All products donated will be used for essential hygiene packs, to be distributed locally via the Wolves Foundation.

Ollie Locker, the charity's senior health officer, said this was an "opportunity to make a positive impact".

"We encourage all fans to consider making a donation if they can."

'Preventable issue'

Statistics from Multibank have shown that for 46% of households, washing detergent is considered a luxury item on the shopping list.

The charity also found 42% of households are without deodorant and 400,000 are without soap or toothpaste.

Kelly Hogarth, campaign lead for the Multibank, said: "Hygiene poverty is a largely preventable issue but its impact on young people is significant".

The charity said for young people in particular, hygiene poverty can lead to isolation, withdrawal and bullying and that some school staff have been spending their own money to support pupils.

"We are confident that, supported by the fans, we can put smiles back on the faces of those most in need," Ms Hogarth said.

As part of the campaign, football and rugby clubs that have signed up ran donation drives at their home stadiums in December, with items going to their local Multibank branches.

Partners also included Tottenham Hotspur, Harlequins and Wigan Wanderers.

Follow BBC Wolverhampton & Black Country on BBC Sounds, Facebook, X and Instagram.

More on this story

Related internet links