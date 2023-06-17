MATCHDAY: Croatia seeks first trophy against Spain in Nations League final

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:

Croatia is aiming for its first tournament trophy as it plays Spain in the final of the Nations League in Rotterdam. Croatia finished third in the World Cup last year and runner-up in 2018, and winning the Nations League would cap 37-year-old Luka Modric's international career in what would be the Real Madrid midfielder's 166th game for his country. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente can win a trophy in only his fourth game since taking over in December following Spain's World Cup round-of-16 exit to Morocco under Luis Enrique. Spain's last tournament win came at the 2012 European Championship. Earlier, host nation the Netherlands plays Italy in the third-place game in Enschede.

